Mark Webb will direct the action-adventure film ‘Bermuda’

According to Deadline, the director of(500) days together‘Marc Webb to take charge of upcoming Skydance action-adventure film ‘Bermuda’, In 2020, the project was said to be directed by Scott Derrickson (‘doctor strange‘) and starring Chris Evans(‘an extraordinary gift‘), although it seems the direction of the film has changed.

The story will take place around the northern region of the Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda. There, using theoretical conspiracies, several planes and ships would mysteriously disappear, leading to ghostly and paranormal activity in the area for years.

The project is still in the early stages of development, so there is no screenwriter attached due to the ongoing WGA strike. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producers for Skydance, with Amy Rivers overseeing. Name of the study.

Before directing his seventh project as a feature film director, Webb is preparing for his next release, the film adaptation of Snow White, which will arrive on March 22, 2024. This live-action Disney remake stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.