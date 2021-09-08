Mark Whalberg’s transformation to play Father Stu, the boxer priest

The film based on the life of father Stuart Long is being shot, and its protagonist, Mark Whalberg, shared how he had to transform his body gaining 9 kilos in 3 weeks to be able to interpret the various stages of the boxer’s life.

He discovered the faith as an adult, was baptized, received ordination and had to live his priesthood with a neurodegenerative disease that prevented him from moving freely, but not from evangelizing and inspiring love and great works to the end.

Filming, according to the specialized site IMDB, started on 12 April. Based on images shared by Whalberg, they began with the stage where Stuart Long was a young athlete from football American who was also boxing at university, a sport he thought he could dedicate himself to. However, a jaw surgery made him abandon that option and led him to seek his fortune as an actor in Los Angeles.

He denied religion

In those years, despite having attended a Catholic school, Stuart renounced religion. In that difficult period, however, his conversion began to take place. “God was working behind the scenes,” said Stu later, who was also inspired by the conversion of St. Augustine, when he said “you were inside me and I was outside”. Late he loved him, like the saint of Hippo, but he really did.

A motorcycle accident that nearly cost him his life was the watershed. On the verge of death, his father and fiancée had been summoned for a final farewell, but Stuart, against all odds, survived, later describing that he had had a strong supernatural experience.

Loading... Advertisements

After leaving the hospital, he went to the nearest parish

At the same time he asked for Baptism, threw himself into parish life, grew up in Marian spirituality with the Legion of Mary, committed himself to the defense of life and actively participated in the resistance to the construction of a clinic of Planned Parenthood, and a few years later he entered the seminary.

Fair use

When he was in seminary, Stuart was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that affected his muscle control, expressing himself in a similar way to ALS.