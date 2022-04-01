Mark Zuckerberg could become leader of the virtual world | Beetroot

The Sun: Billions of people are expected to use the metaverse led by Mark Zuckerberg by 2030.

As the top tech genius spearheading the big idea, Zuckerberg, 37, could find himself leading some 5 billion users into the new virtual world.

The metaverse is a growing digital space filled with virtual and augmented reality, where we might one day find ourselves working, socializing, and playing.

We’ve already seen a lot of things jump out of the real world, including restaurants, casinos, and even the metaverse’s own fashion week.

Billionaire Zuckerberg is betting his company’s future on the metaverse, but wants to turn it into a collaborative project, describing it as an “internet incarnate.”

Experts not only expect people to flock to the platform, they predict it will be a multi-billion dollar part of the global economy.

According to Citi, it could be an $8bn (£6.1bn) to $13bn (£9.9bn) opportunity over eight years.

But you will need massive investment to get to that stage.

“We believe that the metaverse can be the next generation of the Internet, blending the physical and digital worlds in a persistent and immersive way, and not a purely virtual reality world,” the report says.

“A device-independent metaverse accessible via PCs, game consoles, and smartphones could result in a very large ecosystem.”

Experts also warn that the metaverse “will attract a great deal of scrutiny from global regulators and lawmakers,” citing content moderation, freedom of expression, and privacy as some of the big concerns.

They also say that money in the metaverse could exist in different forms.

This could range from in-game tokens and stablecoins, to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and cryptocurrencies.

“In addition, digital assets and NFTs in the metaverse will allow sovereign ownership by users/owners and are tradable, composable, immutable, and mostly interoperable,” the report states.