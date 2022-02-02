Mark Zuckerberg explains why

Mark Zuckerberg warns against screenshot from the chat private of Facebook Messenger. It was the founder of the social network who issued a warning to users who usually take screenshots of messages. As the Independent reports, the CEO of the company Meta stated that the person will be notified if their conversation has been screened.

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so that you are notified if someone takes a screenshot of a disappearing message,” Zuckerberg wrote along with a screenshot of a conversation with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

“We are also adding GIFs, stickers and reactions to encrypted chats as well,” he added. The announcement follows an update of the Facebook messaging platform. The feature has so far been introduced in the US and is expected to be rolled out for Facebook users in Europe in the coming weeks for security concerns.

Last updated: Wednesday 2 February 2022, 10:50



