Mark Zuckerberg reveals the nickname his employees have given him

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t always had a spotless reputation, and the Facebook/Meta founder and CEO has racked up a string of unflattering nicknames throughout his career. But during his recent appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show, he shared a particularly surprising tag that his own employees put on him: Sauron’s eye.

Zuckerberg brought up the nickname after he and Ferriss began discussing how he manages his energy in the workplace while being constantly bombarded with news and information. “Maybe I don’t have enough willpower or calm enough to meditate directly”Zuck said. “I actually need to put myself in a situation where it’s hard not to focus on that thing.”

Mark Zuckerberg confesses the terrifying (but affectionate) nickname that his employees have given him (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He continued: “Some of the people I work with in the company – they say it with affection – but I think sometimes they refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron. You have this endless amount of energy to go to work on something, and if you point it at a certain team, you’ll just burn it up.”

For those of you who haven’t traveled to Middle Earth in a couple of Ages, the Eye of Sauron is a manifestation of the titular Lord of the Rings. Without delving too far into fantasy literature, it’s canonically nefarious, and bad things happen when it notices you. Zuckerberg’s computer geek demeanor might be akin to the “Dark Lord,” but we’re not denying that Meta employees would compare his semi-autocratic mode of operation to that of the Eye. In any case, we’re not sure that’s a compliment.

Meta goes to cryptocurrencies

The cult of Mark Zuckerberg within the Meta offices is not only perceived in the nickname they have given him, but also in details such as the name with which his workers have baptized the new cryptocurrency of the social network: Zuck Bucks, or ‘Zuck turkeys’.

Continue reading the story

Meta may have given up on his Diem cryptocurrency, but the company is still exploring financial products, according to a new report in the Financial Times. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram apparently has a few irons in the fire, including the virtual currency that employees have taken to calling “Zuck Bucks.”

The Zuck Bucks, apparently named after Meta founder, chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are “unlikely” to be a cryptocurrency. “Instead, Meta is leaning toward introducing tokens within the app that would be centrally controlled by the companysimilar to those used in gaming apps like the Robux coin in the popular kid’s game RobloxAccording to the FT. Roblox has built up a huge business selling Robux, and Meta could try to emulate some of that success on its own platforms.

Meta has not fully distanced itself from blockchain products, as the company is also looking into the ability to post and share NFTs on Facebook. The FT says the company plans to launch a pilot to do just that in mid-May, according to a note, and shortly thereafter Meta will test allowing “membership in Facebook groups based on ownership of NFT and other to coin” NFT. The FT already reported on some of Meta’s NFT plans for Facebook and Instagram in January, and Zuckerberg announced in March that NFTs were coming to Instagram.

What’s more, Meta is exploring “social tokens” or “reputation tokens”“, which “could be issued as rewards for significant contributions in Facebook groups, for example,” reports the FT. The company is also reportedly looking into traditional financial services, such as small business loans.

More news that may interest you:

VIDEO | The surprising social intelligence of hyenas sometimes surpasses that of primates