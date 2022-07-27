Mark Zuckerberg sells his San Francisco home for a record $31 million

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during an event in San Francisco. (Photo: AP/Paul Sakuma)

The sale has gone down in history as the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.

The reason could be related to the multiple problems that Zuckerberg has had with his neighbors.

Zuckerberg still owns a four-bedroom, five-bathroom property in the city of Palo Alto, California.

Perhaps tired of the complaints of his neighbors, mark zuckerberg has sold the almost 700 square meter house that he bought a decade ago in the exclusive neighborhood of Dolores Heights, San Francisco. The property has already been acquired and for the sum of $31 millionaccording to a grant deed filed with the city on July 1.

The Real Deal, a news website specializing in both commercial and residential real estate, detailed that the co-founder of Facebook he had purchased 3450 21st Street in Dolores Heights for $10 million in November 2012.

The sale, the medium pointed out, has gone down in history as the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this yearbeating by just $2 million the closing last week of a pair of penthouses formerly owned by former Secretary of State George Shultz.

Real estate broker Redfin’s website lists the property as four bedrooms, four bathrooms with about 7,000 square feet, but permits from 2014 to 2015 filed with the city’s Department of Building Inspection show it underwent renovations. add space on the first, second, and third floors, and legalize the space on the top floor of the four-story total house.

During the renovation works, which cost about $1.8 million, a bathroom and a roof terrace were also added, as well as a fire sprinkler system and air conditioning. Just a month ago, the property completed some outstanding foundation work.

problems with neighbors

There is at least one known reason why the 38-year-old businessman sold his house. The Real Deal recalls that Zuckerberg irritated his neighbors while the house was under construction, with six complaints filed with the city for issues related to dust, noise and parking.

Continue reading the story

Mark Zuckerberg’s house in Dolores Heights, 3450 21st Street. (Photo: Robert Gallups/Google Maps)

Even after construction ended, neighbors complained in 2016 that his security team was taking up “desirable parking spaces,” according to data from the SFGate newspaper.

Earlier that year, an anonymous neighbor described living next door to Zuckerberg as “cumbersome.” “I think we’ve all tried to be as patient and civil as possible during the long construction, noise, garbage and street blockage”, he wrote in a leaked letter to the press.

“Now that all that circus is over, we have two vans left permanently, taking up parking spaces,” the resident said at the time.

According to The San Francisco Chronicles, other Silicon Valley tycoons, including entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, have stirred up controversy by buying and attempting to privatize tracts around Bay Area developments.

Some also plan to follow Zuckerberg’s example. Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy recently dropped the price of his Peninsula mega-mansion to just under $54 million in another attempt to get rid of it. The property has expansive views of the Northern California landscape as well as San Francisco and the East Bay

Pilaa Public Beach, downtown, below the slope and top of the hill owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, near Kilauea, on the north shore of Kauai, Hawaii. (Photo: Ron Kosen/AP)

In the meantime, Zuckerberg still owns a four-bedroom, five-bathroom property in Palo Alto, California. Also, he may want to spend more time with his family on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, where he owns 1,300 acres as of late last year.

The billionaire, currently ranked No. 20 in Forbes’ real-time rankings, also bought two huge adjoining homes facing Lake Tahoe, on the Nevada side, in 2019.

The Dolores Height sale in 2022 was signed by Na’eem Salaam, the vice president of operations for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization owned by Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife Priscilla Chan.

The buyer has the name of 3450 21st Street LLC, which is the address of the house. This limited liability company is based in Delaware and the paperwork for the transfer of the house was sent to Michael Gordon, an attorney who specializes in trusts and estate planning, according to The Real Deal.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO