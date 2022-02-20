Mark Zuckerberg: The Launch Of His Metaverse Would Be A “Success” – Technology News – Technology

After its launch in December, this week it was announced the number of users that the first metaverse launched by Meta has gathered in about three months (formerly Facebook).

(We suggest: ‘Metaverse’: everything you need to know and the questions that remain)

That virtual reality platform is called Horizon Worlds. According to what was reported by Twitter, 10,000 worlds have already been created in it.

According to The Verge, earlier this week the company’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, gave employees a previously unreported update on user growth.

(Also: ‘I was raped in the metaverse’: the complaint made by a Meta Horizon user)

Horizon’s user base would have reached 300,000, as reported by an employee. Then, says ‘The Verge’, Meta spokesman Joe Osborne confirmed the statistic and said the figure included users from Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues. The latter is another app for attending live events in virtual reality that uses the same avatars and basic mechanics.

In Horizon Worlds, users can use their avatars to virtually interact with other people. It is also possible to create virtual worlds and own games, according to the platform’s website.

In this way, avatars can travel between worlds created by users, while virtually interacting with the inhabitants of each of these places.

(Keep reading: Apple would present, in March, the new IPhone SE3 with 5G connectivity)

In order to use the social virtual reality platform, it is necessary to have Oculus accessories, created by the company for this purpose. Additionally, the experience is only available in Canada and the United States at this time.