In an interview with Lex Fridman’s podcast, American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg gave his perspective on what the jobs of the future will be.

According to the predictions of the owner of Meta, technology and its constant advances will mean that what we see today as a daily job will require more imagination in the years to come.

Creativity will be a rising value and, furthermore, personal connections will become increasingly important in achieving goals in most jobssaid the businessman.

“A lot more people will go to work doing more creative things than I think today we would just consider traditional work or service.”, said Zuckerberg, who also referred to the term “creative economy” in his speeches.

He assured that jobs related to technology will dominate the world and will be very different from those that set the standard today.

