Mark Zuckerberg’s prediction about the jobs of the future

Mark Zuckerberg is clear about one thing: in the future, creativity and personal connections will become powerful currencies. The advancement of technology, says the founder of Meta (Facebook), will mean that what we perceive today as “everyday work” requires more imagination than ever.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, in his “Into the Metaverse” speech (Photo: Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW)

“Part of what I think is going to be great about the creative economy and the metaverse… [es que] a lot more people are going to go to work doing more creative things than I think today we would just consider traditional work or service,” Zuckerberg said on a recent episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast.

What is known as the creative economy does not have a single definition, according to the UN. Rather, it is an evolving concept based on the interaction between human creativity and intellectual property, knowledge and technology.

In the podcast, hosted by MIT computer scientist Lex Fridman, the 37-year-old entrepreneur opined that tech-focused jobs they will dominate the world more and moreBut these won’t necessarily be the kinds of “tech jobs” we know today.

His prediction stems from personal experience: When he first launched Facebook in 2004, his programming skills “helped him build something utilitarian.” Now, he added, he sees how his daughter does “code art,” writing equations to create visual and artistic expressions.

Automating some systems, the same thing that allows your 6-year-old daughter to easily create art through code, will also allow people to spend more time on tasks like inventing new products or making older processes more efficient.

Practices such as “brainstorming” or brainstorming, which require a type of creative thinking and critical that artificial intelligence cannot replicate, they will be more valued and better rewarded: the work will have less physical load and more intellectual weight.

Example of Brainstorming, one of the strategies they use when working on Facebook (Photo: Getty Images)

Focus on relationships, not goals

On the same show, Zuckerberg recalled that the push he needed to launch Facebook in 2004 wasn’t because he dropped out of college or other interests, but because of the personal connections he made while still in school.

Who you spend time with on campus, Zuckerberg said, is “the single most important decision” any student can make on campus. “You become the people you surround yourself with,” he explained.

“I think people probably also, in general, focus on goals, and maybe they don’t focus enough on things. connections and the people they’re basically building relationships with.”

“I will only hire someone to work for me if I can see myself working for them” (Photo: Getty Images)

Zuckerberg met his co-founders of Facebook ⁠-Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes, and Andrew McCollum- while the five of them were studying at Harvard. At the momentMeta has a market cap of over $500 billion.

“I will only hire someone to work for me if I can see myself working for them,” he said.

Predictions from the World Economic Forum cited by CNBC indicate that data entry, secretarial, accounting, factory and mechanical jobs will likely be left to machines by 2025.

In total, according to the report, some 85 million jobs would be eliminated in the coming years. But that number could be far outweighed by the 97 million new jobs that emerging technology could facilitate.

