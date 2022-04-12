Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs Meta 25 million a year

The security of Mark Zuckerberg and his family cost Meta, Facebook’s parent company, the exorbitant amount of 27 million dollars last year 2021. The Instagram CEO’s security spending falls under what the company calls Zuckerberg’s “general security program,” they revealed in a filing with the SEC.

The program aimed at ensuring the safety of the executive’s family included about $15 million for “personal security for Mr. Zuckerberg at his residences” and for personal travel. Another $10 million was earmarked for other costs related to the security of Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg and his children.

The remaining amount was earmarked for the costs of Meta’s CEO’s private plane rides. In the presentation before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, representatives of the company assured that the measures covered with such an amount of money were necessary due to the specific threats that Zuckerberg’s environment receives “as a result of the high-profile nature of be our founder, CEO, president and majority shareholder.”





According to the Meta document, “we believe that Mr. Zuckerberg’s role places him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with and often transferred to Mr. Zuckerberg.” The company is very committed to the safety of its founder, which has inevitably been threatened.

The CEO of Facebook, “one of the most recognized executives in the world”, has an estimated fortune of 78 billion dollars, according to the magazine Forbes. However, Zuckerberg receives a base salary of one million euros, allocating huge amounts to other issues such as family safety or travel by private plane.