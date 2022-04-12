Technology

Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs Meta 27 million a year | Beet

Facebook parent company Meta spent a fortune on efforts to keep its top boss, Mark Zuckerberg, and his family safe in 2021, with security spending dwarfing that of other top tech executives.

Meta earmarked nearly $27 million for what it described as a “general security program” for Zuckerberg, the company revealed in an SEC filing. The total included nearly $15.2 million in “personal security for Mr. Zuckerberg at his residences,” as well as during his personal travels.

An additional $10 million came in the form of a “pre-tax annual allowance” earmarked for other security-related costs for Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and their children. The remaining funds covered Zuckerberg’s private air travel.

In the filing, Meta said the security spending was necessary because Zuckerberg faces specific threats “as a result of the high-profile nature of being our founder, CEO, chairman and majority shareholder.”

“We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg’s role puts him in a unique position: He is synonymous with Meta, and as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg,” he says. The document.

“Mr. Zuckerberg is one of the most recognizable executives in the world, largely as a result of the size of our user base and our continued exposure to global media, legislative and regulatory attention.”

Security costs comprise the bulk of Mark Zuckerberg’s compensation from the company.

Security costs comprised the bulk of compensation for Zuckerberg, who receives a base salary of just $1 and does not receive any stock-based awards. Zuckerberg has an estimated fortune of nearly $78 billion, according to Forbes.

Meta’s security spending was even higher than the previous year, when the company spent approximately $23.4 million on its protection.

While companies regularly spend significant sums on security and travel expenses for top bosses, Zuckerberg’s spending on protection is more extensive than most.

Meta earmarked nearly $27 million for what it described as a "general security program" for Mark Zuckerberg.

For example, Amazon spent about $1.6 million on security and business travel for its founder and chairman, Jeff Bezos, last year. Apple spent $630,630 on security for its CEO Tim Cook, as well as another $712,488 on his personal travel expenses.

Meta has faced intense criticism in recent years for its business practices. The most recent backlash came from congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former employee who accused the company of prioritizing profits over the well-being of its users.

Earlier this year, Meta’s stock price plummeted after the company reported the first drop in its active user base in its history.

