Marked by the first fan letter Natalie Portman received at the age of 13, the man imagined raping her

Natalie Portman, who rose to fame when she was 13, has dealt with the star’s downsides. According to her, the actress recalled the first email from a fan she received… a letter in which a man told her about her rape.

Discovered by an agent at the age of 12 in a bizarre, Natalie Portman Quickly access the seventh art through the front door. Really Luca Besson, Already popular Big blue And Nikita, which provide for him His first character. In 1994, the director asked him to act in Mathilda Leon Then share the poster Jean Reno and Gary Oldman. One character made her famous, so she quickly gained fame. But from the glow, the young woman knew The other side of success, As he says in the latest issue of the magazine She, Released on Friday, September 3. “When I was 13, when I enthusiastically opened my first fan mail, I read a rape fantasy written by a man for me.”, Thus revealing the mother of Alf and Amalia. A shocking event for someone who was a teenager at the time. For a good reason, albeit a small one, Catch the eyes of very old men. “I started a countdown at my local radio station until I was 18, when it was legal to have sex with me. Film critics talk about my ‘growing breasts’ ”.explains Comrade Benjamin Milleppit.

“I am a worthy and respectable person”

Thanks to the film he was raised to star at the age of 13 LeonSo, Natalie Portman lived A childhood in the eyes of many fans. The victory that deeply affected him Evolution as a woman.“Even when I was 13, I realized very quickly that if I wanted to wear slightly sexy clothes, I would put myself at risk and that men have the right to argue and take care of my body. To send my message to the world that I am a worthy and respectable person. “, The actress concludes in the magazine Elle. An impediment to his personal development by the functioning of the Hollywood film industry.