“Marked reduction” in the price of gasoline: some gas stations would have the regular one at 87.7 cents

The drop in the cost of a barrel of crude oil has led to a “marked reduction” in the price of a liter of gasoline at the pumps, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported today, Tuesday.

According to the agency, some gas stations—of the brands Ecomaxx, 76 and Phillips—would have regular gasoline for 87.7 cents.

In that same monitoring, the highest price in pumps would be 91.7 cents, in the Total, Texaco, Sol / Mobil and Sol / Shell brands.

As for premium gasoline, prices fluctuate between 99.7 and 110.7 cents. Meanwhile, diesel is from 109.7 to 122.7 cents.

These prices are for those stations that refuel today. For its speculations, the agency takes reasonable profit margins into consideration.

“During the past few days we have observed how the price of a liter of gasoline at the pump has experienced a marked reduction. Today we have a drop, placing 87.7 cents per liter in regular gasoline. This is tremendous news for our consumers.”expressed the appointed secretary of DACO, Hiram Torres Montalvoin written statements to the press.

Currently, the barrel of crude had a reduction compared to last week of 0.24% and is at $78.80as cited by the agency of the data available in the markets of speculation on the price of oil.

However, Torres Montalvo indicated that he will continue to monitor how the market behaves, which continues to be on the lookout for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as recent events in China.

Double price for consumers?

Secondly, The Gasoline Retailers Association stated that it would go to court to try to implement a double price system in the cost of gasoline in Puerto Rico.

This means that those who pay in cash will have a price and those citizens who use credit cards, debit cards or another electronic method would see a slight increase.

“This is something that we are going to be discussing with retailers in depth, to assess how we can assist, as long as the consumer is not affected.”added the secretary.

The official also announced that tomorrow, Thursday, he will have a meeting with the Association of Gasoline Retailers and with independent station operators with the purpose of “opening direct communication channels.”