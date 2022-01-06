Market: 2021 closes at over + 20%, Benelli TRK 502 is the queen (with records!)

After the slight decline in November 2021 (-2.4% compared to 2020), the market of new motorcycles and scooters in Italy it also closed the month of December in negative (-4%, on the same month last year), but despite this it did not stop its positive trend and closes the year with + 21.2% over 2020. Despite the declines in November and December, the data released testify the great interest of Italians towards two wheels, which in 2021 they placed more than 280,000 vehicles on the market. Values ​​and numbers that not only describe pre-pandemic enrollment volumes (+ 14.5% on 2019), but which they push the sector back to a market size that has not occurred since 2012.

Getting to the heart of the numbers, in the eleventh month of the year a total of 8,804 vehicles (mopeds + registered) were placed on the market (-4 on 2020). The most significant decline is that of mopeds which, with 1,160 vehicles sold, lost 23.4%. Motorcycles are also in trouble, losing 10.4%, with 3,626 vehicles sold (but in December 2020 the market had grown by 47%); the only positive result in comparison with 2020 is that of scooters, which number 4,018 vehicles and grow by 11.2%. The market is back in the black, however, if compared with the month of December 2019, with a growth of 4.4%.

Summing up the data for all twelve months of the year 2021, mopeds, scooters and motorcycles mark an overall increase of 21.2% (on 2020) equal to 280,067 registered vehicles. The 2021 market thus exceeds the volumes of 2012, when 255,000 vehicles were sold. The only negative sign is what comes from mopeds, which recorded a decrease of 4.7% and 18,835 vehicles sold, for the first time (apart from the anomalous year of 2020) below 20 thousand units. The growth of scooters was significant, with 151,153 vehicles registered, corresponding to an increase of 21.3%; the trend of motorcycles is even more robust, with 119,079 vehicles registered and an overall growth of 26.4% over 2020. The most significant figure, however, appears to be that of the comparison with 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic: here the market is growing overall by 14.5%.

The electrical market is also back on track after the misstep of the month of November: December number plates, in fact, 835 vehicles, marking an increase of 5%. The result of the month allows electricians to close on par with 2020 (+ 0.5%), registering a total of 10,848 vehicles. The comparison with 2019 shows an increase of 85.5%.

For the president of ANCMA Paolo Magri “the sector still faces important challenges brought to life by the complexity of the global context, not least that of international procurement and transport. However, what is ending is a very significant year which confirms the leading role of two wheels and the positive trend of a market animated by great passion and a new demand for usable, fast and already sustainable mobility is a tribute to the efforts of the whole production chain“.