market cap surpasses Facebook, but gold is a long way off

Yesterday evening, while the Facebook universe was down, the Bitcoin’s market capitalization has overtaken the social network, as shown in the table at the bottom.

The reason is to be found in the fact that i problems reported by Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp caused the stock to collapse of the social network, with a consequent decline in capitalization. In 24 hours, in fact, Facebook lost 5.12%, which also had an impact on the net worth of Mark Zuckerberg who lost 6 billion dollars.

Bitcoin entered precisely at this juncture and thanks to one Market capitalization of $ 927.6 billion surpassed Facebook which in the meantime had fallen to 917.61 billion. However, the cryptocurrency is very far from silver, which boasts a capitalization of 1.275 trillion dollars, while Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple are even more distant.

Loading... Advertisements

Gold still ranks first in the ranking and continues to be the safe haven asset par excellence and boasts a total market cap of 11.227 trillion Dollars and a price of 1.767 Dollars, practically stable both in the previous 24 hours and in the last 7 days. .

At this point it will be necessary to carefully monitor the performance of the Facebook stock today. However, it is reasonable to expect a rebound.