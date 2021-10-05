News

market cap surpasses Facebook, but gold is a long way off

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Yesterday evening, while the Facebook universe was down, the Bitcoin’s market capitalization has overtaken the social network, as shown in the table at the bottom.

The reason is to be found in the fact that i problems reported by Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp caused the stock to collapse of the social network, with a consequent decline in capitalization. In 24 hours, in fact, Facebook lost 5.12%, which also had an impact on the net worth of Mark Zuckerberg who lost 6 billion dollars.

Bitcoin entered precisely at this juncture and thanks to one Market capitalization of $ 927.6 billion surpassed Facebook which in the meantime had fallen to 917.61 billion. However, the cryptocurrency is very far from silver, which boasts a capitalization of 1.275 trillion dollars, while Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple are even more distant.

Loading...
Advertisements

Gold still ranks first in the ranking and continues to be the safe haven asset par excellence and boasts a total market cap of 11.227 trillion Dollars and a price of 1.767 Dollars, practically stable both in the previous 24 hours and in the last 7 days. .

At this point it will be necessary to carefully monitor the performance of the Facebook stock today. However, it is reasonable to expect a rebound.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
917
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
806
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
794
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
792
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
781
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
781
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
767
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top