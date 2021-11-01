Market, Conte on the Tottenham bench makes Serie A tremble | News

The coach will immediately ask for 3 or 4 reinforcements, Vlahovic, Kessie, Brozovic, De Vrij and Lazzari are in the sights

The Tottenham exonerated Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte will fly to London in the next few hours to take the Spurs bench and with the market approaching the winter A league trembles. The Salento coach will in fact ask the English club for an important effort to strengthen the squad already in the winter market session and several names that play in our league have already been marked on his notebook.

The first is that of Dusan Vlahovic, who after refusing the renewal with Fiorentina is at the center of the big European market. In recent days Joe Barone and Daniele Pradè have been spotted in London for a meeting with the leaders of the Spurs, who despite the fact that they consider Commisso’s requests (60/70 million) to be excessive are monitoring the Serbian striker very closely, given that the suitors for Harry Kane are always at the window.

For the midfield, on the other hand, Conte thinks of a player he knows very well: Marcelo Brozovic. The negotiations with Inter for the renewal of the Croatian’s contract, expiring next June, have been on standby for some time and this situation of uncertainty could favor Tottenham, which is thinking of an equal exchange (on the basis of about 30 million euros) with Tanguy Ndombele. Another top midfield player who is expiring is Franck Kessie, for which Paratici had already made an attempt in the summer and which remains a concrete goal, even if the PSG seems to have an advantage on the Ivorian, which would offer him 10 million per season.

To stay at Inter, there are at the top of the wish list of the former Nerazzurri coach to fix the defense Stefan De Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni. The blue renewed with Zhang’s club last May, but a mind-boggling offer from the Spurs (who would make an investment with him for the future) could cause both the player and the Nerazzurri to falter. A similar argument can also be made for the Dutchman, less young than his partner but expiring in 2023 and represented by Mino Raiola.

Also for the external chapter we look at Serie A and in particular at Manuel Lazzari, whose feeling with Sarri has not yet blossomed and who could leave the capital as early as January. His contract with Lazio expires in 2024 and his valuation is around 18 million, money that would be very convenient for Lotito.

Conte has not yet landed in London, but the market is already in turmoil. And Serie A is shaking now.

