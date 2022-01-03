Market: from Morata to Icardi, forwards protagonists – Sport

The January transfer market has officially begun and the attackers are at the center of the negotiations, as happens at every ‘window’. This is how the story takes hold LUKAKU, already unhappy to be back at Chelsea – where 37-year-old Thiago Silva, who has renewed until 2023, is very happy – but difficult to place given that the European champion club paid him, last summer, the beauty of 115 million, assuring him a 12 million annual salary. At these figures it is impossible for anyone to take the Belgian, much less Inter who at the time sold him for budgetary reasons. Tottenham could be interested, even if the hypothesis of an exchange (the Blues would go KANE) looks more like fantasy football.

Meanwhile, in Spain they dream of a stratospheric Real Madrid with HAALAND And MBAPPE ‘ side by side, next summer, a VINICIUS JR., and the arrival of MORATA to Barcelona. That Xavi wants the Juve forward, and that he wants to go, it is certain but Barcelona, ​​which he has just taken FERRAN TORRES, he will first have to give in to lower the salary ceiling, which in Spain has parameters that cannot be exceeded. Juve refused DEPAY which had been offered in exchange for the Spaniard, they could now leave Catalonia UMTITI And COUTINHO with destination Newcastle. As for Juve, his goal is I.CARDI: the PSG is willing to lend it, but with the obligation to redeem and this is precisely the point to be clarified. VLAHOVIC he reiterated that he will remain in Florence until June, where he could still arrive BORJA MAYORAL from Rome, while at Lazio the priority is to give up MURIQI for which, however, there are no requests so far. As a substitute for Immobile, the name of HENRY of Venice.

Inter need a man in the wing and are thinking of the former Roma player DIGNE: in exchange VECINO (who wants to leave) could go to Everton. Simone Inzaghi likes it VILLAR of Roma and given that the Spaniard does not find space with Mourinho, it is possible to start a discussion even if the Giallorossi management would prefer to sell his player to a La Liga club.

Rome always dreams now NDOMBELE‘, the French international of Tottenham where, however, Conte does not take him very into consideration.

Mourinho, on the other hand, likes this midfielder, the problem is that his salary is very high (ten million pounds a year) and then that Roma would like to borrow him with the right of redemption, while the Londoners would ask at least the obligation to a figure of no less than 30 million. Thus the general manager Tiago Pinto is not losing sight of the Austrian GRILLITSCH of the Hoffenheim e KAMARA of Marseille, both at the end of their contract, and therefore could reach Trigoria at better economic conditions than Ndombelè. Still in the Premier League, Rome does not give up the track for the full-back, that is MAITLAND-NILES Arsenal. He already has an agreement for a four-year 2.5 million per season, but the problem is between the Giallorossi and the Gunners: Roma want the player on loan with the obligation to redeem after an adequate number of appearances and no more than 10 million, while Londoners ask for a low number of admissions and 15 million.

AC Milan is also very active and insists on BOTMAN, defender of Lille, a club with which the Rossoneri have excellent relations but which does not sell off and therefore asks for 30 million.

The deal is complicated, not impossible, but Milan still has a plan B, read ABDOU DIALLO, grew up in Monaco and returned to France in 2019, when PSG bought him from Borussia Dortmund for 32 million. The Rossoneri would also like to anticipate the arrival at Milanello of ADLI, Bordeaux playmaker bought last summer but left a year on loan to the French who now seem not to want to please the other side.

In Naples we speak of nothing but I.NSIGNE, who could sign for Toronto in days. Canadians will try to take too CRISIS And BELOTTI, but the latter, who is released in the summer, before accepting Canadian offers, is waiting to understand how concrete Milan’s interest in him is for June. Finally a double blow by Genoa, who took the Norwegian international OSTIGARD from Brighton and the Swiss outside HEFTI from the Young Boys.