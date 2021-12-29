Market, Ginter to zero? Inter ahead of everyone: “The club is convinced that it is …”
Ginter is a very technical center with personality, otherwise he would not have this market and maybe he would have decided to stay in the Bundesliga
The rumors about the future of Matthias Ginter. The German central will in fact free himself from Borussia Moenchengladbach on June 30th and Inter are moving with great conviction to sign him on a free transfer. Alfredo Pedullà also confirms this in La Gazzetta dello Sport: “There is no shortage of proposals from the Premier and La Liga, for example Barcelona has already moved. But Inter Milan more, expect an answer soon, the conviction (a certainty) that it is the right pawn for a great cycle. Ginter is a very technical center with personality, otherwise he would not have this market and maybe he would have decided to stay in the Bundesliga. Inter have the advantage of not being in a hurry, in this way they can postpone evaluations on De Vrij to late spring.
The story is well known: a year ago there were agreements in principle with Raiola for the renewal of the Dutch language, with an adjustment of the contract compared to the current scarce four million. Then, silence, an antechamber of profound reflections. Example: if De Vrij left in June – one year before the deadline – and maybe Tottenham tried (certainly Conte remains an admirer of his), even 40 or 50 million would be a great capital gain. Let’s not forget that De Vrij arrived from Lazio in 2018 after an endless tug-of-war: a sale at those figures would be a huge party for the budget. And it is precisely for this reason that Inter is organizing zero with Ginter, in the hope of collecting the definitive go-ahead “, reads.
