market guidelines

The money is there, but it must be well spent. Or, better, following the guidelines dictated by the new development plan which, even without the capital increase yet, has begun to affect the strategies juventine from this summer. The money is there. Not all 400 million will be invested in the market, on the contrary … But a part could actually be used to improve the team, given that – as president Andrea likes to repeat Lambs – the main business of Juventus it is and remains football (and in particular victories). The trend, however, has changed since the second part of the nine championship cycle. No more expenses of some importance for players who are too close to their thirties or have even passed them.

Youth line

The situation is different if the opportunity arises to acquire a highly talented player under 25. In that case the cost of the card, even if it were particularly expensive, would be approved. The most immediate example is that of Dusan Vlahovic which at the end of the season will most likely leave the Fiorentina and the Juventus it is ready for the assault, certainly not frightened by a request for 50 or 60 million euros, because spending it on a 21-year-old talent that could double its value in the next three or four years can be an investment. And also because his technical contribution of the highest level would not weigh down the amount of wages.

