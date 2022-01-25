Market hit of Salernitana: Diego Costa says yes to the grenade

Diego Costa said yes to Salernitana. The attacker born in 1988 is one step away from wearing the grenade shirt: the turning point today, with the pressing of Sabatini that was successful, even after a meeting with President Iervolino who sanctioned the go-ahead for the operation. He writes it SalernitanaNews.

The de The city assumes the transfer market transaction: “Diego Costa will be a new player from Salernitana in the next few hours”.

The Brazilian striker former Atletico Madrid – we read in La Città – would have accepted the tight court of the sporting director Walter Sabatini and would have said yes to the club owned by Iervolino. For him there are 6 months of contract with renewal in case of salvation. Officially in the next few hours.

The former of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea And Atletico Mineiro, will play alongside Ribery.

After making it official Luigi Sepe and in the day too Pasquale Mazzocchi of the Venice, shortly Iervolino and Sabatini will announce the super shot.

As reported by the fantamaster website, Kaio Jorge will soon wear the Salernitana shirt. Allegri highly esteems the former Santos striker, however Vlahovic’s landing risks taking away further space from him: hence the decision to send him on loan to the Campania club, where he would play a leading role.