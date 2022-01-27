Market in the final rush: Gosens is done, ok for Vlahovic – Football

As usual, the final rush of the 2021-2022 winter transfer football market begins at the Sheraton Milan San Siro Hotel, this time in conjunction with the Serie A League meeting in the same hotel. This is to the bitter end of the last four days of negotiations which must be closed strictly by 8pm on Monday 31 January. A very lively session that in the last hours has seen as the main blow the passage from Atalanta to Inter of Robin GOSENS who after the visits signed the contract that will bind him to the Nerazzurri club for the next 4 and a half years with a salary to rise up to 2.5 million with bonus. A figure of around 25 million for the people of Bergamo.

At Juventus home it is now made for Dusan VLAHOVIC, given that the Juventus management has also found an agreement with the footballer’s agents on the commission to be paid. Only the signing of contracts is missing, but it is a formality. Meanwhile, there are those with suitcases in hand: Alvaro MORATA is in Madrid and is waiting for news to see if he will be able to leave Turin for Barcelona. The Blaugrana are always at the window, but Atletico Madrid have not yet given the green light for his departure on loan. This is why the situation is currently at a standstill, we await any news in the last few days of negotiations. Juve are also working to take NANDEZ from Cagliari, while BENTANCUR could move to Aston Villa.

AC Milan is also moving: the contract of the 2004 Marko LAZETIC class who carried out the medical examinations was deposited in the League during the day. He comes from the Red Star and moves to the Rossoneri outright on the basis of around 4 million. For the defense always like Malick THIAW, class 2001 of Schalke, but a complicated affair due to the requests of the German club considered high by the Rossoneri (8/10 million).

The striker Arthur CABRAL lands at Fiorentina from Basel: an operation worth 16 million euros. New market scenarios are opening up for Roma: Amadou DIAWARA opens to the transfer: the match between Tiago Pinto and the player’s agent went well, therefore he resolved the last doubts. Now opportunities are being evaluated both in Italy (Cagliari and Sampdoria interested) and abroad, read Valencia. The sale of the Giallorossi midfielder could lead to Trigoria another element desired by Mourinho, the Swiss Arsenal Granit XHAKA.

Lazio continues to work with Mallorca for the transfer of MURIQI to Spain on loan with the right to redeem around 12 million (without obligation). Details are still being worked on but can be closed.