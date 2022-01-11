Market, Insigne at Toronto: it all started on Transfermarkt

Bill Manning, who in the meantime became president of the club: “I consulted the players of the Italian national team on this site, focusing on those who are about to expire. And he was one of the few”

It all starts with a search on Transfermarkt. Bill Manning is at the computer, he knows where to start: Italy. With Sebastian Giovinco it went very well, although the striker arrived a few months before he was named president of Toronto Fc.

And here comes the name of Lorenzo Insigne. “I consulted the list of players of the Italian national team on this site, focusing on those who were about to expire and he was one of the few. I was looking for players who were world-class, who would have a good commercial value in the next window of market. I shared my findings with the board of directors and Lorenzo ended up at the top of the list, “Manning explained to some Canadian journalists. Expectations are very high because “the club has not made any signings for two full seasons due to the pandemic and Insigne will be a player that people want to come and see because there is always the possibility that he will do something unforgettable”.

Negotiation – So Manning turned to Andrea D’Amico, who had already acted as an intermediary for Giovinco’s transfer, in order to start making contacts. D’Amico phoned Vincenzo Pisacane, Insigne’s agent, informing him of the proposal. The Toronto leaders were also able to count on the support of Lino Di Cuollo, vice president of Major League Soccer with clear Neapolitan origins who participated in the negotiation, and on the environmental issue: from a research carried out in 2018 by the American Institute Demographic, Toronto is the eighth city in the world with people of Neapolitan origin, estimated at around 500 thousand. The league’s support is also explained in view of the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico. At that time Insigne will still be a MLS player, given that his contract will expire in 2028. And certainly the arrival of a European champion will only be good for the North American football movement in view of the event.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 18:10)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link