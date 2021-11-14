Market, Inter’s moves: “Marotta moves under the radar to close this deal”

“There is also Inter who are moving a lot, but under the radar. Marotta is very skilled in programming and is focusing a lot on zero parameters given the economic difficulties of Chinese ownership“On Tuttomercatoweb.com, Enzo Bucchioni thus begins to talk about the Inter market which, according to the journalist, is very active in view of the next season. In particular, according to Bucchioni himself, Marotta is working on Lorenzo Insigne, who is about to expire. market with Napoli:

“Inter is there, and how. By not paying the card, it is normal that we can offer a higher salary than what Insigne receives today in Naples with a contract for at least four years. The most economically attractive proposal came from the American Major League, but for now Insigne who is thirty years old, is in full maturity and has shown it to the European Championship, he wants to stay in the football that counts and in addition to Inter they are courting him other major European companies“, it is read.