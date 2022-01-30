MARKET – It’s made for Nsamé, arrives in Italy! Nandez, Defrel, Ricci, Cambiaso, Zakaria… – SOS Fanta

The very last days of the transfer market are underway. The winter session will end tomorrow, these are hot hours for all Serie A teams. Below are the news coming from the newspapers and not only on the players who can arrive in these days, but also on those who can leave Italy.

NSAMÉ – Jean-Pierre Nsamé arrives in Italy. Not to Sampdoria but to Venice: “After a first approach from Sampdoria, which then turned to Supryaga and is negotiating on Defrel, Jean-Pierre Nsamé is about to become a new player of Venezia. After the non-response of Benevento for Lapadula, the club closed for the Young Boys striker who has already had medical examinations. The formula should be that of the onerous loan (500 thousand euros) with the obligation of redemption in the event of salvation at 3.5 million. Nsamé has important numbers in his career: he made 124 appearances in the Swiss league seasoned by 79 goals ”, reads Di Marzio’s website.

JUVE – The Juventus market is very active. The company sold Kulusevski at Tottenham (an operation for a total of 40 million, loan with obligation to redeem and today Dejan will be in London), with him also Bentancur. And now there is Zakaria closing, approximately 3.5 million euros plus 3.5 in bonuses to Borussia Moenchengladbach. But the real news concerns Nahitan Nandez, there can be two purchases in midfield. As reported Sky, the negotiations with Cagliari are going on. An agreement is sought with the club and with the player. It is a track to be kept open in the last hours of the market, in addition to Zakaria Nandez could also arrive. And with Cagliari there is also talk of Kaio Jorge borrowed…

CHANGED – Andrew Cambiaso many like it, even theAtalanta to the race. Luca Marchetti a Sky Sports: “Atalanta threw themselves on the player after the sale of Gosens to Inter. His contract expires in June 2023. Juventus was already on him and there was also Inter who evaluate him for the post-Perisic. There is an auction in progress and there is space in the next 48 hours to put your chip on the table ”. Atalanta took Mihaila from Parma.

KASIUS – After the failed negotiations with Aberdeen for Ramsay, the Bologna closed for Dense Kasius, Dutch full-back of Volendam, a club that plays in the Dutch second division. The transfer agreement was found for 2.5 million euros. This is the official statement: “Bologna Fc 1909 announces that they have acquired the right to the sporting performances of defender Denso Kasius from FC Utrecht. Fifth footballer from the Netherlands in the history of Bologna, Kasius is a right-footed winger born in 2002 who has just Eerste Divisie (the second Dutch series), in which he stood out despite being very young for physical setting, running, ability to cross, constant presence in the offensive plots and feeling with the goal. After tasting professional football with Utrecht’s junior team, he spent a year on loan at Volendam, a team from the small coastal town of the same name not far from Amsterdam. He is distinguishing himself – still 19 – as one of the most interesting prospects of his role. In the current championship, with the team at the top of the standings, he took the field as a starter in all 21 days, scoring already 5 goals, including the spectacular right-footed goal for the victory over Nac Breda and the blow from distance for the 4-4 in full recovery against the young Ajax. From January 2022 he joined the rossoblù on a permanent basis“. Kasius takes the place of Skov Olsen in the squad of Bologna, will therefore be the deputy De Silvestri as right winger. Still a little unripe for the repair rod, he shouldn’t be the holder.

SALERNITANA – These are the latest from Sky: “The negotiation for Lys is at the finish line Mousset: all done, the player is expected today in Salerno. This is an operation on loan until June with a € 400 thousand fee for the player. In case of salvation and if the parties are satisfied with the coming months, there will also be the possibility of continuing together in the future. The attacker, born in 1996, has his contract expiring but not Sheffield United has an option for an extension until 2023. The negotiation for Emil is also closing BohinenNorwegian midfielder born in 1999 CSKA Moscow“.

BROZOVIC – “The wait does not deceive, here there is only the bureaucracy and the many activities of the last period in Viale della Liberazione: the renewal of Brozo has been done for over ten days”. Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport ensures that Marcelo Brozovic will renew with theInter: “The balance has been found with a fixed base of 6 million net per season until 2026, plus substantial bonuses that will lead the Croatian to earn around 7. We are at the height of Lautaro’s new top contract: complete with stamp officer placed by President Steven Zhang ”.

SAMPDORIA – Updates on attackers directly from Sky Sports. From the Samp to the SassuoloLuca Marchetti talks about it: “We are exchanging documents for Supryagaloan with the right of redemption with Sampdoria which also added the possibility of further extending the duration of the loan to allow the player to acclimate to Serie A. Sampdoria would like to bet strongly on Defrel because he knows how to play more roles and Giampaolo likes it. It is the biggest goal for January. Sassuolo would let Defrel leave if he managed to close in January for Lucca, Pisa can sell him because he is about to take Puscas. Between tomorrow and Monday Sassuolo will also try to close with Padova for Luca Moroan operation worth 4 million plus 1 bonus “.

FIORENTINA – “Modern striker, fast and very technical. Able to score in every way, from the overhead kick to the free kick, and very good at catching the time for the defenders in the area “. Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport today describes Agustin Alvareztip of the Penarol which attempts the Fiorentina: “Alvarez has already made his debut (scoring) with the Uruguayan national team. Fiorentina has sent a couple of offers to Peñarol, the last of which seems to be around 13 million between fixed part and bonus. On the other hand, there will be no problems in finding an agreement with the player for a five-year contract, given that Alvarez has a great desire to try to make the big leap in Europe. These will be important days to understand if the negotiation will have a white smoke. If this were the case, however, the striker will remain in Uruguay until the end of the season and then join Fiorentina in the summer ”.

RICCI – Torino has formalized the purchase of Samuel Curls from Empoli. Operation that for Sky Sports was closed on the basis of 8.5 million plus two more bonuses and 10% on a possible future resale of the player. This is the press release from Torino: “Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Empoli Football Club, on a temporary basis with the obligation – upon the occurrence of certain conditions – for the definitive transfer, the right to the sports services of the player Samuele Curls. Ricci was born in Pontedera on 21 August 2001. Having grown up in the Empoli youth sector, he made his professional debut with the Tuscans in the 2019/2020 season, in Serie B. After two seasons among cadets, with 62 appearances and 2 goals , obtained promotion to Serie A, resulting one of the strengths of the Empoli team. In the 2021-’22 season, in his first year in the top flight, he collected 21 appearances and a goal, also earning the call-up of the coach Mancini for the recent internship of the National A in view of the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. For Ricci also 9 appearances with the Under 21, of which he was also captain, and 30 overall appearances with the national Under 17, Under 18 and Under 19 blue. The whole Torino Football Club welcomes Ricci with a warm welcome: good work, always Forza Toro! ”.

FRENDRUP – Another purchase for the Genoa that after announcing the arrival of Nadiem Amiri yesterday, today made official the purchase of Morten Frendrup: “Midfielder Morten Frendrup has signed for Genoa, arrives permanently from Brøndby and will wear the number 32 shirt. Born on 7 April 2001, Frendrup made his debut in Superligaen, the top Danish championship, not yet 17 years old and has active 93 appearances in Brøndby, including 8 between Europa League and Champions League qualifiers. Frendrup is part of the Danish Under 21 National Team with which he made his debut in 2021. This is the statement by General Manager Johannes Spors: “I am happy with the purchase of Frendrup, which is in line with our strategy of looking for the best young talents but already with experience. Morten will strengthen our midfield with its ball retrieval characteristics ”.

NAPLES – Napoli is working to close the purchase from Getafe’s Mathias Olivera. Oliveira himself spoke on Uruguayan radio about the negotiation between the two clubs Sport 890: “I’m calm and focused on Getafe. Some news of Napoli’s interest reached me and these are things that are pleasing, but rumors remain. My head and my thoughts are all turned to Getafe and Uruguay, I work with humility to do well “, points out TMW.

