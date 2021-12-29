Market: Juve insists on Scamacca, Rome strikes Kamara – Sport

The problem of the liquidity index for two (Genoa and Sassuolo, in the latter case with the sale of BOGA) of the six clubs unable to make the transfer if they do not sell or if the ownership does not intervene directly (as in the case of the Ligurians), the negotiations come to life. The start of the winter window is set for January 3, but the talks have been going on for some time, as in the case of SCAMACCA for which Juve has been working for some time. The problem is that Sassuolo is an expensive shop (Inter and Roma know something about it that they would like FRATTESIS) and therefore for the attacker there are no discounts: 40 million euros are needed, then you can discuss the methods of payment. Juve also works on sales, that of RAMSEY first of all, even if for the moment there are no concrete proposals for the Welshman, given that Everton and Arsenal’s was only a vague interest. Much more realistic is the hypothesis that it can go away KULUSEVSKI, because Tottenham does not let go and for the bianconeri to sell the Swede would mean financing this winter transfer market. Meanwhile, interest in LACAZETTE.

Inter and Roma are discussing the possible exchange VECINO-VILLAR (the Spaniard does not mind Inzaghi), while for MAITLAND NILES there is an agreement with the player but not yet with Arsenal. For the midfield the main objective is KAMARA of Marseille, with GRILLITSCH alternatively: for sure there is that if Maitland Niles really arrives in Trigoria, then Roma will not be able to take other non-EU citizens (now the British are too). Mourinho could let go AFENA GYAN towards Sassuolo, but only if there are sufficient guarantees of employment for the Ghanaian boy. Pisa, on the other hand, continues to insist on having DARBOE. For KUMBULLA Torino and Fiorentina joined forces after Napoli, but the Italian-Albanian would not want to leave the capital.

At Lazio, where a goalkeeper is looking for next season to be STRAKOSHA that REINA may not renew (as well as LUIZ FELIPE, which could end up in Barcelona or Inter). Lotito and Tare’s main focus would be who, between HOSPINA And MERET will leave Napoli. The Neapolitan company is trying to tighten the time for TUANZEBE, defender owned by Manchester United but on loan to Aston Villa. For now there is no agreement on the amount that Napoli should correspond to United for the defender’s card.

In Toronto, they are certain of the arrival of INSIGNE in June, but to enhance the dense Italian colony of the Canadian city, the company is also thinking about CRISIS And BELOTTI, to which offers have been made. Those directly concerned are reflecting. At home Milan you work for a defender, e BOTMAN, Dutch giant of Lille, seems the right man, while at the end of the season it is more and more likely the farewell of KESSIE, who would receive a very interesting offer from Liverpool. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund would have given the ultimatum to HAALAND, asking the Norwegian to let people know by February if he intends to stay another year in the yellow and black. But it should be remembered that from next summer the clause that allows a potential buyer to take the bomber away from Borussia on payment of 75 million is triggered.