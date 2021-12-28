Market, Juve moves for the attacker: first contacts for Scamacca

The blue is on pole over Milik, Icardi and Lacazette, the bianconeri would like him immediately: but Sassuolo has every interest in triggering an auction

After closing the first round with the worst number of goals scored in the last decade (27), the Juventus continues his hunt for the attacker to give to Allegri during the January transfer market and, according to what is reported The Gazzetta dello Sport, would have identified in Gianluca Scamacca, already probed by the bianconeri in the summer, the right reinforcement to no longer feel the lack of Cristiano Ronaldo and his goals.

That’s why the manager of the Juventus sports area, Cherubs, would have already made the first move by reconnecting with the Sassuolo CEO Carnivals. For the attacker in Turin they start from an initial evaluation of 30-35 million, with a contract in Scamacca worth 1.5 million euros per season. However, the budget situation of the Juventus club requires the search for a formula of “deferred payment”, such as the one set up for example (not without difficulty) for Manuel Locatelli. At that time it was not possible to include any technical counterpart in the operation, even among the Under 23 youth, but this time the option could be re-proposed at the first meeting, which could take place in the first half of January.

The negotiation, however, will not be easy at all and not only for the complicated formula to be found: the Sassuolo he values ​​his striker 40 million and, having just sold Boga to Atalanta (the most expensive sale in the history of the club, ed), he has no need to sell. Furthermore, the neroverde club would have every interest in keeping the player until next summer and then set off an auction with the inclusion of Inter, Milan and the big English players.

This is why Juve continues to look around in search of the right opportunity, which could come from England, where Lacazette continues to refuse the renewal with Arsenal (and where Aubameyang he was taken out of the squad and will say goodbye in January, but for Juve there is an obstacle to signing up). The French striker is about to expire with the Gunners and at thirty he would like one last big challenge for his career: his intermediaries have proposed him to the bianconeri, who are making all the necessary assessments.

In the background, even the names of Milik, who does not find space in Marseille and already knows the Italian championship well, and above all of Mauro Icardi, for which, however, for now the PSG is not open to loans. It seems impossible at the moment to get to Dusan Vlahovic.