Market, Juventus hopes for a sensational return

While col market closed for just a few days, rumors of interest and business that could soon catch on continue to circulate.

This is also the case of a name that they still hold dear in Turin and which, in the next summer session, could also embrace the Piedmontese capital again.

Pogba, the situation

The identikit of the player in question is that of Paul Pogbacurrently serving al Manchester United that under the Mole they have not forgotten at all.

The Frenchman, 16 appearances and a goal for the Red Devils this year, is in contract expiration but it is by no means certain that he will renew with Rangnick’s team.

Pogba-United, the indiscretion from England

According to what was reported by the Daily Mail, in fact, Pogba would still be undecided on what to do and would be reflecting on what direction to give to his future.

Each scenario, therefore, remains open but, in the meantime, what is certain is that more and more clubs would make false cards to win his performances.

Pogba, confirmation from Italy

Among the most interesting formations in the transalpine there would be the Paris Saint-Germain (ready to invest a large amount in order to bring back the player born in 1993) and the real Madrid but not only.

Also there Juventusas confirmed by Sky Sport on the day, would have some hope of bringing Pogba back to black and white, whose involvement would greatly strengthen the midfield of Merry.

Cherubini and Arrivabene, at the moment, are therefore at the window, ready to seize any openings by the native of Lagny-sur-Marne, one who would certainly find a favorable environment in Turin and a team capable of enhancing his talents again.

