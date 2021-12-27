Market: Milan rebus on Ibra, Arthur-Ramsey Juve – Sport nodes

The repair transfer market has yet to begin and Milan are already wondering about the future of Zlatan IBRAHIMOVIC. The Swede, strongly desired at the time by Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban to bring the club back to the Champions League and therefore to return to fighting on various fronts, can be considered a positive investment, however … There is a future for him. full of unknowns, in the sense that the striker – at 40 still able to make a difference, at least in Italy – cannot play forever. Ibra’s contract will expire in June 2022 and Milan must decide what to do: whether to accept new ‘risks’, or whether to focus on a new number 9 who is fifteen years younger.

Who thinks of the immediate is Juve that must renew the contracts a CUADRADO and DYBALA, but above all to place the Welshman RAMSEY and the Brazilian ARTHUR already in January. Also to lighten the salary of the squad. The hypothesis of the loan, in this case of Arthur to Seville, in the Liga, the league in which the Brazilian midfielder has already played (with the Barcelona shirt) cannot be excluded. There would also be an interest in Arsenal on Arthur. La Spezia seems to have decided that it will continue with THIAGO MOTTA on the bench.

The victory in Naples represented the turning point of a season that tended to get complicated. Matias VECINO is on the point of leaving Inter: Leicester would be on the trail of the Uruguayan midfielder. Genoa, after the forwards PICCOLI and MIRANCHUK of Atalanta, think about reinforcing the midfield to try to save himself: one of the hot names is that of Clement GRENIER, ex Rennes and Rome, released from June. Verona is also at work, which seems willing to bet on Jens STRYGER LARSEN, the Dane who is no longer part of Udinese’s plans.

BORJA MAYORAL, long set aside by José Mourinho at Roma, would be Cagliari’s new goal: a lot will depend on his desire to get back into the game, to help the Sardinian team get out of a desperate ranking situation.

Across the border, Real Madrid is competing in the race for midfielder Ryan GRAVENBERCH Ajax, already in the sights of numerous clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus. The Spanish club, as Marca reports, would in fact have decided to put aside the track that leads to Paul POGBA, who is due to expire with Manchester United, to aim decisively at the Dutch, born in 2002, whose card is valued at around 40 million. In Spain, the transfer market of the two Madrid teams dominates: Real, according to Marca, wants to thin out the squad and, in this regard, has included both the Welsh Gareth at the top of the list of starters. BALE be ISCO Alarcòn, in addition to the Brazilian MARCELO. The three are sure to say goodbye in the summer but, should a tempting offer come in, they could leave the ‘Casa Real’ as early as next month. In the list of players who do not fit into Ancelotti’s plans there are also MARIANO DIAZ, Luka JOVIC and the Belgian Eden HAZARD.

On the other side of the Spanish capital, there are questions about the future of Luis SUAREZ, born in 1987, farther and farther away from Atletico Madrid and less and less in the good graces of ‘Cholo’ Simeone. All this despite the 8 goals in 24 appearances over the course of the season. On uruguayan there would be the interest of Inter Miami, the MLS team, but also the Brazilians of Corinthians.