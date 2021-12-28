Market, no to shopping sprees: eyes on Digne and Fares if Kolarov leaves

On your site, Sportmediaset takes stock of the hottest negotiations at Inter. The mantra is always the same: first any exits and then the substitutes. The Nerazzurri market will only come alive if Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefano Sensi And Matias Vecino they will decide to change scenery. At the moment among the three Senses it seems the most certain to stay, although there has been no shortage of offers (Empoli, Spezia, Sassuolo, Turin and Genoa have come forward for the midfielder). The player wants to stay in Milan, find the best condition and play for his chances. For Kolarov at the moment no real offers have arrived, while Vecino has offers from Serie A (Cagliari above all) and from the Premier.