Market, Paratici-Conte dispute for Kulusevski: Juve’s position and Tottenham’s offer

It’s no mystery: Dejan Kulusevski is on the list of possible starters in January. One of the expendable players, to replenish the coffers and reinvest on the market. On one condition, however: Juventus asks for 35 million euros in cash and is unwilling to sit down at the negotiating table if, on the other side, an exchange is offered. Among the companies most interested in the Swedish attack outside, Tottenham. However, the hypothesis of an exchange involving the class of 1996 would seem to be waning, Lo Celso.

At Spurs, however, not everyone would be convinced of the Kulusevski affair and to tell it is CalcioMercato.com: “The year and a half in Juventus so far has been marked by more shadows than lights, but the age and potential of the Swede suggest that the amount requested by Juve is adequate, in particular for the Premier market, where Kulusevski boasts several admirers . Among these there are certainly Fabio Paratici’s Arsenal and Tottenham, the manager who brought Kulusevski to Juve and who now would not disdain replicating the same operation to the advantage of the Spurs. Less enthusiastic seems to be Antonio Conte, the Tottenham coach who, if he were to draw for Juve, would prefer to bet on Weston McKennie, rather than on Kulusevski “.