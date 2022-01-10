Market, personality and feeling with Mourinho: this is not a Rome of “bastards” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The team has not been strengthened so much, the leadership is lacking and the coach struggles to adapt to a group that does not have champions. But there is only one path to follow: that of José

Nine defeats in 21 games, a Conference League group that was supposed to be a walk and instead became agony (with Bodo’s shame in between) and a barely enough summer transfer market. Of reaction, of course, after the defeat of Spinazzola and the sale of Dzeko, with Abraham as a flagship, but in any case far from what were the promises, and the initial premises. Now, in January, Pinto is running for cover: he has arrived Maitland-Niles, at least an alternative to Karsdorp, and Sergio is about to arrive Oliveira, which corresponds to that psychological profile that Mou seeks for Roma. Personality, even before being technical. Its revolution passes first from the brain and then from the feet. Even if, compared to what everyone thought, outside and especially inside Trigoria, the path is longer and more tortuous than expected.

First of all, Roma is a team with little personality. His coach says so, who also has some to sell. RuiPatricio, Pilgrims, Smalling, Abraham, maybe Mancini: these are the players with whom Mourinho would go to war. He dotes on the locker room on a human level, he has said it several times, but football, as José understands it, is something else. And the words spoken to the Tottenham and very clear in the series “All or nothing”: “The good guys win the games, the bastards win the championships“. Here, in his Rome (which is not that he wins all the games, on the contrary), there are too many good guys.

For this reason, from the market, now and in June, Mou asks for only one thing: personality and quality. He repeats it every time he speaks, to bring the team to his level. If the Rome staying out of Europe would certainly be more difficult, but i Friedkin they have shown that they are not afraid to invest. Although even they thought that, with such a coach, the team would improve the results of a year ago with Fonseca. And yet, for now, the road is the same, if not worse. The feeling with Mourinho, that empathy that the coach often talks about, for now does not seem to have exploded and the defects seem the same as last season, worsened by the fact that with such a coach on the bench the frustration is greater. The difference is the way forward: last year we had to change the technical guide and start over, now there is only one way. Follow Josè and hope that the company supports his ideas and needs.

