Market rebounds as Bitcoin (BTC) breaks $ 41,000, Ethereum (ETH) recovers $ 3,000

The weekend got off to a good start for bitcoin after an impressive price recovery on Friday as the price returned above $ 41,000. After a week of side action, bitcoin managed to recover nearly two weeks of price decline in the space of two days. Bitcoin’s price on Friday jumped nearly 14% to just under $ 43,000, according to Binance.

Source: Tradingview

Altcoins also rise as Ethereum breaks the $ 3,000 mark

The surge in price saw the entire market rebound with bitcoin. Total market capitalization also jumped nearly 12% on Saturday. The top 10 altcoins, excluding stablecoins, have all seen gains of no less than 6% over the past 24 hours, with Polkadot (DOT), Terra (LUNA) and Binance Coin (BNB) all seeing double-digit gains.

Source: CoinGecko

Ethereum also managed to break through a key resistance level and recover $ 3,000, essentially mimicking bitcoin’s price action. This comes just 12 days after ETH hit an annual low of $ 2,151 on Binance.

Source: Tradingview

24 hours Settlements exceed $ 270 million

Following the dramatic price action within the markets, late shorters appear to be the biggest losers as liquidations hit $ 270 million. Coinglass reports that nearly 40% of the liquidation in the past 24 hours came from bitcoin positions. Over 80% of these positions were short positions.

Ethereum settlements accounted for around 25% of total settlements, with Solana (SOL) making up nearly 7% of the total, with $ 18.23 million. Other noteworthy coins are Terra (LUNA), The Sandbox (SAND), and XRP.

Source: CoinGlass

Is the Bitcoin fix complete?

Following a previous bitcoin wave count analysis this week, BeInCrypto reported that the correction may be over as bitcoin has completed its long-term four wave within the current parallel ascending channel. The next few days would represent an important insight into which direction bitcoin could go. With the recent bullish rebound, traders will be cautiously optimistic that the correction is complete.