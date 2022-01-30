MARKET – The latest on Morata! Scamacca, Thorsby, Alvarez, Miranchuk and Bonazzoli… – SOS Fanta

The very last days of the transfer market are underway. The winter session will end on Monday, these are very hot hours for all the Serie A teams. Below is the news coming from the newspapers and not only on the players who can arrive in these days, but also on those who can leave Italy. Here the card of the new purchases made official in the last few hours, from Amiri to Caicedo.

MORATA – Second Sky Sportsthe chances of permanence to Juventus for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard wanted Barcelona but he does not change his strategy, to date he cannot take Morata also because Atletico Madrid does not grant another loan. And then, the chances that Alvaro will remain in Turin are high.

SCAMACCA – The operation Gianluca Scamacca will soon come alive for theInter. Gianluca Di Marzio talks about it today a Sky Sports with regards to the center forward of the national team… who will not be sold in the summer, but before: “Sassuolo will certainly not deprive themselves of Scamacca now. But the striker will be a smash already from the spring because Inter will not wait for the summer to get their hands on it, wants to accelerate “. Di Marzio says that Sassuolo is already planning the post Scamacca: “Sassuolo is trying to take Lucca and Moro just to replace Scamacca and Raspadori, they are already looking to the future”.

MILAN – Second The Gazzetta dello Sport, Theo Hernandez signed his contract with the Milan renewed until June 30, 2026. Operation concluded and defined, so much so that only the announcement is missing to see the French extend. A strongly desired choice, to the point that Gazette today he talks about the captain of the future in the idea of ​​the Rossoneri management.

LAZIO – Gianluca Di Marzio, who spoke to Sky Sportsexplains that Alexei Miranchuk he will hardly leave Atalanta … but it is not over yet: “There appears to be a glimmer of Miranchuk to Lazio, Atalanta would not want to sell him but Lazio are hoping for it until the end and want to try for the Russian”. Pressing in progress, watch out until the last …

ROME – Gianluca Di Marzio, from the studies of Sky Sportsexplains that the excellent relationship between Rome And Valencia could produce a summer exchange: “Valencia really likes Carles Perez for June while Mourinho likes it Gonçalo Guedesattention to a possible future synergy between Rome and Valencia “.

TURIN – Very little is missing for the official status of Samuele Ricci to the Turin. In the afternoon, the midfielder arrived in town and underwent medical examinations. Operation concluded for the Empoli midfielder who therefore greets Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team immediately. A reversal for Juric who adds another pawn to Mandragora, Lukic and Pobega, ultra-luxury midfield for Turin.

THORSBY – Morten Thorsby could leave the Sampdoria soon. He is not sure, but there is a proposal on the table as Gianluca Di Marzio says: “Sampdoria has received an offer of 7 million for Thorsby fromAugsburg for the definitive purchase, it is necessary to understand what Sampdoria will do and what the player will decide, whether to go to Germany or not “.

BONAZZOLI – As reported Sky Sports“the Cagliari insists on Federico Bonazzoli but the Salerno he doesn’t want to give it up for now, especially after Simy and Gondo’s exits ”.

ALVAREZ – The Fiorentina continues to work for Alvarez. Thus Gianluca Di Marzio: “After Arthur Cabral became official, the purple club started negotiations with the Penarol for the purchase of Agustin Alvarez. After the first offer of about 13 million and a new one presented today, an agreement has not yet been found. The 2001 class has a from clause 17 million euros and on Monday the Uruguayan society will send a counter-reply to the purple club. There Fiorentina has already reached an agreement with the player for a five-year contract, for what was the U21 striker who scored the most goals in 2021 (31) in South America. In case of agreement, the operation would still be in June, with Alvarez he would remain in Uruguay for another six months ”.

