Market, Vlahovic breaks with Fiorentina and wants Juve

Arm wrestling between club and player. Fiorentina asks for at least 70 million to let him go immediately

Fabiana Della Valle

Dusan Vlahovic is not there, yet the question about him before and after Cagliari-Fiorentina is inevitable. “At the moment we have not had any offers – said the purple director Joe Barone – we are open to everything and we want clarity”. The sentence is halfway between the declaration of war on the player and in particular on his entourage, who disappeared from the radar in the last period, and a message to Juventus: if you want, come forward, but with an offer up to it.

Time is running out, the thermometer of tension rises between Fiorentina and their Serbian jewel and the Lady has not yet given up on the idea of ​​bringing the best center forward of the championship to Turin already in this market session. It is no mystery that the Serbian, expiring his contract in 2023, is a target for June, but the Juventus management has developed the conviction that one can try to anticipate the future, also to help the team to hit the minimum goal. fourth place which means Champions League.

What gives Juventus hope is above all the change of course of Fiorentina, which is beginning to consider the idea of ​​selling it immediately, even to the Bianconeri, to avoid cashing in less in June.

JUVE ONLY – Crucial in this sense is the player’s will, who has indicated Madama as his priority and does not seem willing to give in to the lure of the Premier, in particular Arsenal. Vlahovic was excluded from the squad list along with Saponara on Saturday, but in this case it is difficult to think that the transfer market has anything to do with it. Also on Saturday, Fiorentina communicated the positivity of two players, without however giving the names for reasons of privacy, and the most logical conclusion is that there is nothing diplomatic behind his forfeit, but only reasons of “health”. Covid or not Covid, the position of the Serbian does not change: Dusan has chosen Juve, with whom he already has an agreement for a rich big contract (almost 7 million per season) and in Florence they have understood that it is practically impossible to make him change his mind. Whether it’s January or June, he will wear the shirt he dreamed of as a child.

PURPLE AT THE CROSSROADS – This is why Fiorentina feels their backs to the wall. A year and a half after the expiration of the contract, he knows he cannot run the risk of losing it to zero and also that it is not convenient to go to the wall. In this climate of cold war the ball passes to Juventus: the message that comes from the Viola home is that with a reasonable offer, not less than 70 million, Vlahovic can change his shirt by January 31st. The goal is to close the deal with no counterparts, just cash.

WAITING FOR RISTIC – In the meantime, the Fiorentina management will summon the player’s agent, Darko Ristic, to understand what his intentions are. “We want clarity – added Barone -, because Fiorentina has a future, which also concerns the group, the fans and the city”.

JUVE REFLECTIONS – In short, serenity does not reign supreme and Juventus could take advantage of it, assuming that 70 million is enough, or the amount destined by the Juventus club to the market for the January and June sessions. Spending that money now would mean giving up any summer purchases for the Lady, but it would make the race for fourth place more agile, which is not so obvious: not qualifying for the next Champions League would be economically bloody.

THE OUTPUTS – Meanwhile, Juventus is also evaluating the alternatives. At the top of the list is Anthony Martial who could be on loan from United for 6 months. Sevilla are also in the running, Federico Cherubini is in contact with the player’s agent but the big obstacle is the cost: any extra Vlahovic solution must be low cost. The road leading to Barcelona’s Ousame Dembelé, also with a heavy contract, is also complex. Chapter exits: Aaron Ramsey is considered to be departing, but continues to refuse destinations. The Crystal Palace remains in the running. Arthur likes Arsenal and he would gladly go there, but to let him go Juventus asks for a year and a half loan with guaranteed redemption.