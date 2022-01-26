Market: Vlahovic increasingly Juve, Muriqi in Mallorca – Sport

Dusan VLAHOVIC is more and more Juventus, and when the deal is defined in every detail (there is still no agreement between Juve and the player’s agents regarding the commissions) it will become, at an economic level, the most important in the history of the repair transfer market. Italy. Fiorentina will collect 75 million euros, the player will receive 7 million a year and Viola will take the substitute CABRAL of Basel, where he marches at an average of almost one goal per game. This striker, who some reminds some of Luca Toni, joined coach Tite’s Seleçao in the last calls last year and for this reason his valuation has risen to 30 million euros. The purple management, which in the meantime has sold AMRABAT at Tottenham, he is working to file it.

Having obtained the striker he wanted, Juventus could now start MORATA, despite the denials of Max Allegri. Barcelona are always interested, but for salary cap issues they should leave DEMBELE ‘, but he changed his mind and made it known that he wanted to stay. More will be known in the coming days. The renewal of DYBALA remains a puzzle, meanwhile Joya would have received an offer from Liverpool.

It is also made for GOSENS to Inter, a deal that at Atalanta will yield, including bonuses, a figure very close to 25 million. The player will return to the field in March. He also arrives at the court of Simone Inzaghi CAICEDO, who will carry out medical examinations tomorrow.

Lazio is trying to unblock the liquidity index that prevents it from moving on the market. Meanwhile, after that of VAVRO in Copenhagen, there was another sale, because MURIQI has decided to accept the proposals of Mallorca. If the incoming market is unlocked, the Biancocelesti managers will try to define the negotiation with Verona for FARMHOUSE, even if there is the problem that Hellas requires the obligation and not the right of redemption to give away the player on loan. For Lazio there is also talk of the possible arrivals of GHOULAM from Naples and of PINAMONTI from Empoli, the latter hypothesis that clashes with the little desire of the Tuscans to get rid of their attacker. On the other hand, the negotiations with Torino for Samuele are real RICCI, even if the coach Andreazzoli would not want to let his ‘jewel’ of the midfield go. At home Roma it was noted that Tottenham has reached an agreement with Valencia for the loan of NDOMBELE ‘, and it is therefore likely that the Giallorossi will not make other movements in entry (KAMARA costs too much). Unless Arsenal decide to start XHAKA if it will come ARTHUR from Juve. In the end, however, a defender could arrive, the Argentine MEDINA of the Lens.

Schalke 04 rejected Milan’s offer for central defender Malick THIAW. Six million euros the Rossoneri’s proposal, 10 the request of the Gelsenkirchen club.

This player is also liked by Napoli, but only for next summer. Meanwhile, at the AC Milan home there is concern about the injury that occurred today in KESSIE in the African Cup.

Salernitana chapter: sports director Walter Sabatini is working to build an ‘instant team’ that can reach salvation.

So it is more and more probable the arrival in Campania of DIEGO COSTA, who in Brazil has just won the Scudetto with Atletico Mineiro. Sabatini would also like to bring the former Romanists to the grenade SHEPHERD (which in Elche has little space), FAZIO and PEROTTI. Other possible hits are those of VERDI, DRAGUSI And MAKSIMOVIC.