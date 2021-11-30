“Market? We will do nothing in January because we are competitive”

Paolo Maldini spoke with an exclusive interview with Sky Sport at the delivery of the Golden Foot award. Here are the questions and answers:

On the award received

“It is always an emotion and a pleasure to win an award. Over time I have been invited over several years then the time to come physically is less and less but it is an opportunity to give credit to this award which is very important”.

On the challenge lost yesterday against Sassuolo

“Sassuolo played better even though at the beginning of the match we had a lot of space to hurt a little we went out. No excuse for the defeat, now we have the opportunity to resume our journey on Wednesday. We know very well that we will have to work hard. We feel at the beginning, we have done great things but to win a trophy you have to do something exceptional. “

On the placement of Kjaer among the finalists of the Golden Ball

“Our fans are used to different transfer campaigns than in the past. The necessity meant that we had to invent something special, but we tried to have an idea of ​​the team. Kjaer is a team man, he is a leader and he has it. established”.

On the January market and on renewals

“Honestly, our team is competitive and at the moment we have no intention of doing anything and I don’t think we will do anything sincerely. We are always there for renewals, there are negotiations and as long as there is time there is hope.”

On the next match in which Milan will face Genoa and find Shevchenko again

“Sheva is courageous, he questions himself, he loves this job and he has made a difficult commitment. He is not afraid, he is a champion and he will prove it. It seems to me that Sunday’s game was already positive for him. I cheer for him. , but unfortunately in the case of high-level sport one must also pass over friendships and kinships. I think that perhaps the highest point was reached in the Manchester final when he then scored that goal at the last penalty, which is only an appendix. The whole journey, however, was fantastic, of a boy who arrived with a different mentality and who adapted to us, who had a crazy talent and who was used to training in a different way. total and then become what it has become “.