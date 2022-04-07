Market workers in Havana block the way to police who were chasing a seller of crates

A peculiar event was reported by the Cuban independent press this Tuesday, when workers at the 17th and K Youth Labor Army market, in Vedado, blocked the path of a police officer who entered the premises chasing a nylon bag seller.

The customers of the market were stunned to see the officer enter on a motorcycle, after which three vendors of crates, regulars in the place despite the prohibition to sell this product, left terrified, detailed a report from 14ymedio.

Similarly, he points out that those who fled were two men and a woman, but the agent only went after her, who was able to slip through the crowd that was doing their shopping in it to disappear from the sight of her pursuer.

It was then that, according to the aforementioned media, the vendors confronted the police officer, saying: “Hey, officer, you can’t come in here.” “I don’t understand why that woman who came in disappears in here,” replied the agent, pointing out the alleged complicity of the workers.

At no time did the policeman get off the motorcycle. On top of the vehicle, he turned around and went back out into the street to stand in front of one of the market entrances. There he remained for a few minutes, until a woman approached him apparently to give him some information, pointing her hands in one direction and he then left.

“This reminds me of the stories my grandmother told me about Batista, when the police persecuted people and the town itself hid them,” commented a young witness to the events. The market is located at a fairly busy address, nearby is an office for preparing passports and identity cards, as well as a polyclinic where PCR tests are carried out to travel abroad.

In the midst of the extreme shortages on the island, many Cubans resort to illicit activities that, on the other hand, solve the needs that the regime is not capable of satisfying. For years, before the crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, plastic bags have been an insufficient item in terms of demand. It is common to find them at a premium in agricultural markets.

On the other hand, the figure of the police agents has received nuances of rejection among the population in recent years, especially for their participation in the repressive actions ordered by the Havana regime, such as those that occurred during the massive protests and anti-government protests on July 11 last.

In April 2021, residents of the San Isidro neighborhood intervened when officers were trying to arrest protesting rapper Maykel Osorbo for no apparent reason, allowing him to avoid arrest. “They can’t against the people,” said Cuban humorist Andy Vázquez, popularly known for bringing the character of Facundo Correcto to life in the popular television program Vivir del Cuento.

In February, Cuban Internet users shared a video on social networks that they attribute to a choir at the Van Troi Baseball Stadium, in the city of Guantánamo. To the rhythm of the conga, the public began to shout the already well-known phrase “Hey police pinga”, in open defiance of the authorities.

