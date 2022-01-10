Markets, another day not. Milan loses 0.9%, the Nasdaq under pressure. Bitcoin under 40 thousand dollars then goes up again

Beginning of the year to be forgotten for the international markets, even today struggling with marked drops on all indices. The US Nasdaq in particular is under pressure, leaving 1.9% on the ground with big come Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Apple or Facebook (Meta) down between 1 and 3%. Amazon in particular is back on values ​​of last May at $ 3,156 per share. The S & P500, the main US and global index fell by 1.6%. All the closures of the European markets were negative. Worst of all Paris down by 1.2%, followed by Frankfurt (- 0.8%), London (- 0.4%). Milan closed at minus 0.9%. The titles are very bad Nexi (- 4.8%), Stm (- 4.5%) and Amplifon (- 4.4%). Against the trend Leonardo (+ 1.8%) and Pirelli (+ 1.4%) and Poste (+ 0.9%)

Fluctuating day for bitcoin that first “plunges” under 40 thousand dollars, i bringing its decline from the beginning of the year to 14%, the worst start since 2012, only to recover share 41 thousand. The geopolitical tensions in digital currencies also affect digital currencies Kazakhstan, the second hub in the world for the “production” of cryptocurrencies. Conversely, they rise the prices of government bonds. The US ten-year asset, the secure asset par excellence, grew by 1.8%. The dollar is also strengthening, up by 0.3% against the euro. Moderate tensions also on the spread that widens from 132 to 135 points. The shock on the markets is attributable to recent data on inflation (rising) and unemployment (falling). Elements which, combined, favor a more energetic restrictive action by the Federal Reserve resulting in a reduction in liquidity e less “petrol” for the economy and markets. The US central bank expects at least 3 rate hikes in the course of 2022.