Markets, Bitcoin: referendum proposal in Switzerland

With a tweet the Swiss non-profit company specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrencies 2B4CH, launched the proposal to hold a referendum. We ask you to approve theinclusion of Bitcoin in the Federal Constitution of the Swiss country, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.



Switzerland looks to the future with the referendum

According to the company in Switzerland they would be present at least 100 thousand investors in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies who could vote “Yes” in the referendum and give a push for an eventual approval.

Switzerland it has long been considered one of the largest countries favorable to cryptocurrencies as well as being home to many companies and institutions related to the crypto world.

In September 2020, the Swiss Parliament unanimously passed a law, the Distributed Electronic Registers Act, which allows cryptocurrency companies to tokenize shares, bonds and other financial instruments.

Zug, a small capital city of the canton of the same name, it has long since become an important hub for crypto companies around the world. It was called the “Crypto Valley”, thanks also to a very favorable tax system. For about a year in the Swiss canton you can also pay taxes in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Switzerland was one of the first countries in the world to enact a law of cryptocurrency regulation.

2018 referendum in favor of cryptocurrencies

In June 2018 a referendum was held on the sovereignty of the currency, in which nearly 500,000 Swiss citizens cast their vote in favor of a financial system no longer regulated by the banking sector. This referendum prevented banks from “Create” money electronically when they lent beyond their cash reserves.

Loading... Advertisements

To many it seemed obvious that the referendum was a clear support for the cryptocurrency system. This is because it could have removed the monopoly of money creation from the banking system which, even in Switzerland, does not like digital currencies.

The press release from the Swiss Banking Association he had been very hard on the outcome of the referendum since then. He had in fact stated that: “The Swiss Bankers Association resolutely rejects the full-money initiative. The existing monetary and financial system offers undeniable advantages and has proven to work very well in the service of people and the economy ”.

Over the past two years, the Swiss banking system also appears to have changed opinion on cryptocurrencies, considering that many financial institutions have opened up to trading.

In September theFederal Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) approved the Crypto Market Index Fund, the first crypto investment fund in the country. Swiss mutual funds will now be able to offer their clients direct exposure to instruments related to cryptocurrencies.

Here then is what this new referendum, in case of its approval, could be an important new step towards the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country.