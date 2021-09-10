Markets, Bitcoin: The Transaction Fee Debate

Currently every transaction in Bitcoin requires the payment of a fee, or a commission to be paid to the miners, in order to be included in a block, confirmed and registered on the blockchain. It wasn’t always like that. The fees are theoretically not strictly necessary, as Cryptonomist.ch points out.

Bitcoin transaction fees e Lightning Network

First it must be said that it is not necessary to always post a transaction in Bitcoin on the Bitcoin blockchain. Initially it was, but since it was released Lightning Network (LN) can also be made off-chain transactions that do not require registration on the blockchain.

However, it is always necessary to pay a commission, which however does not go to the miners, who only deal with recording transactions on the blockchain. but to node LN you are using. For example, by using your own node it is possible not to pay fees or to pay them yourself.

Even the fees for transactions on LN are negligible, therefore absolutely not problematic.

The speech actually becomes more interesting if we focus on on-chain transactions.

Coinbase transactions

The Bitcoin protocol it does not necessarily provide for the payment of fees on transactions to be recorded in the blockchain.

The so-called “coinbase” transactions, ie those with which the miner has the right to create a certain number of new bitcoins if he manages to mine a block, they have no fee, also because if there were there would be fees that the miner would pay to himself, therefore totally useless.

But this is an aspect that only interests miners, and not ordinary users.

The first transaction ever recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain with sending BTC from one user to another, included in block 170 on January 12, 2009, had no fee. That is the miner who mined that block, presumably Satoshi Nakamoto or Hal Finney, he agreed to insert that transaction in the block he was undermining, also because this still gave him the right to self-assign 50 BTC.

The fact that the miner can assign himself a certain number of bitcoins created from scratch for each mined block, until this premium by dint of halving is zeroed (perhaps around 2140), it turns out to be a sufficient incentive to consume electricity to undermine, so as not to need further incentives to enter transactions to be confirmed within the blocks. However, this dynamic has been around for some time outdated.

Each block has a limited size, and can only include a certain number of transactions, hardly more than 3,000. When the transactions waiting to be registered on the blockchain are more than 3,000, the miner chooses those with higher fees to place them in the block he is trying to mine.

This is why for some time bitcoin transactions with zero fees have very little chance of being included in a block by miners who, of course, prefer those with higher fees.

Even today, some of them are sometimes included in the blockchain, but only when the queue of pending transactions is really very small, that is when the marginal cost to include a zero fee transaction in a block is null.

The Bitcoin network in a state of congestion

In moments of greatest congestion of the Bitcoin network, zero fee transactions have practically no no chance of being confirmed, and after a while they are simply discarded and effectively canceled even before they are successful. In the quietest moments, on the other hand, after a while some wait is confirmed, although this wait can also be days, weeks or months.

To remember is that with some non-custodial wallets it is possible both to modify the fees of a transaction still to be recorded on the blockchain, and to cancel it before it is definitively included in a block.

When the reward for those who mine a block will be zeroed, the only collections for the miners will be the fees, so it is plausible that they will be incentivized to confirm them only if the sender has set large fees for them. However, it is possible that, long before this happens, the size of the block could be increased, or that the use of LN spreads to such an extent that the problem is not relevant.