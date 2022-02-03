Even today the markets continue to rise and this confirms our thesis expressed in recent days: probably a significant minimum has been marked. Between the last hours of trading today and the first of tomorrow, we could see a physiological retracement, and then leave room for a further rise.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:55 pm on the trading day on February 2nd we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15.605

Eurostoxx Future

4,211

Ftse Eb Future

27,350

S&P 500 Index

4,558.44.

The annual fractal projects declines until at least June

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of January 28th.



What were we waiting for this week?

Bullish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then new declines until Friday. The likelihood is that the scenario has changed and that the week will most likely close on highs.

Markets continue to rise and move away from recent lows. The levels to monitor

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,474. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,581.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.172. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,216.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.930. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,020.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.414. Lasting up only with a weekly close above 4,454.

Which investment position to maintain in a multidays perspective?

Flat on the markets analyzed.

When to return Long or Short? The closing of this Friday will give us indications on the matter.

What to wait for Thursday?

Opening in red and then resuming the rise after the first trading hours with closing on the highs.