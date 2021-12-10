Markets could experience a huge shock next week

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

The next week could be very important for the markets, with the December and the. Expectations have increased that the Fed will accelerate tapering after President Jerome Powell’s Congress. At this point, it appears that the stock market is giving the Fed the green light to do what is necessary.

We hope so. Because, if it turns out to be a tug of war, the market could find itself in a precarious position as the Fed could expose the bluff.

A faster tapering?

At this point, it seems highly likely that the Fed will accelerate the tapering of its asset purchases. In recent weeks, various Fed governors have come forward to call for a faster tapering, and there are indications that the process could end in March.

Equities initially sold off when markets learned of this offer. However, stocks rebounded this week, approaching their previous highs.

Perhaps the initial sell-off had been altered by news of a new coronavirus variant. But Fed fund bonds and futures appear to be taking the Fed threat seriously, with the rate rising from around 50 bps on Nov 19 to nearly 70 bps. The rise helped to drastically flatten the yield curve, with 2-year bonds falling from 1.04% on November 19th to just 80 bps.

Furthermore, the odds of a first rate hike are climbing, with Fed funds futures in May up around 18 to 25.5 bps. At the same time, Fed funds futures for June jumped from 23 to around 32 bps. Suggesting that the market now expects rate hikes well ahead of schedule.

10-2-Year Treasury Yield Spread

Is the Fed bluffing?

The stock market seems to think the Fed is just bluffing and won’t actually choose to accelerate tapering. The fell from around 4,700 on November 19 to a low of 4,495 on December 3. But this week has been anything but stressful for equities, with the index soaring by around 4%.

So if the stock market is worried about the threat of accelerated tapering, it really has a strange way of showing it. It’s also hard to imagine that, with 2022 earnings estimates expected to grow by less than 10% and the S&P 500 trading at more than 20x earnings estimates over the next 12 months, accelerated tapering has been taken into account.

One is led to believe that the stock market may not think the Fed will accelerate on tapering and, somehow, that it may be challenging the Fed to do so. But it seems highly likely, given last week’s strength and high rates, that the Fed isn’t bluffing at all and is ready to end the taper as soon as possible.

The stock market may be playing tug of war with the Fed. It doesn’t seem like the best strategy right now and it could end badly if the stock market gets it wrong.

On Wednesday we will know, one way or another, who will be right.