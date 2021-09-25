Markets, cryptocurrencies: Ethereum beats Bitcoin on futures

Big investors are investing far more in Ethereum-related futures than Bitcoin futures, according to analysts at JP Morgan. In detail, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch, according to analysts of the US investment bank, this data would indicate how now the second cryptocurrency by capitalization has become more attractive than Bitcoin.

Preferences among institutional investors

In September on the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME) the most important market for derivatives in the world, the price of derivatives on Bitcoin traded at a lower value than that of cryptocurrency. This would be the second proof JP Morgan, according to which the demand from institutional investors for Bitcoin has been rather weak. Futures represent a bet on the price of an asset and are traded largely by large institutional investors. And that’s why the futures market is much larger in terms of volumes compared to the spot.

In particular, as regards Bitcoin, the daily value traded on the spot market amounts to about 23 billion dollars, while that on futures amounts to over 65 billion dollars. While Bitcoin futures in September would have traded at a lower value than that of the cryptocurrency, those of Ethereum have seen their prices rise by 1% compared to the cryptocurrency Ethereum on the spot market. “This points to a much healthier demand for Ethereum than Bitcoin from institutional investors,” said Jp Morgan analysts.

The cryptocurrency futures market

Derivatives on cryptocurrencies they are a form of investing in digital currencies without having to buy the cryptocurrency on the market and they are mostly intended for institutional investors.

The first Bitcoin futures was listed on the Chicago CME on December 8, 2017. Cryptocurrency futures are used not only by institutional investors but are also a useful tool for Bitcoin miners, for example, to safeguard prices from which their future earnings depend on their business.

Futures are also used by some investors to hedge their positions in the spot market, as a hedge in the event of a drop in prices.

And they are a means of giving those rules guaranteed by being listed on regulated markets that the spot market does not give, as has been seen from the many investigations opened in half the world against the main crypto exchanges, Binance in the lead.

Having a futures allows investors not to be subjected to the risk caused by the very high volatility that characterizes the prices of the main cryptocurrencies.

According to the latest report from cryptocurrency analyst firm Tokeinsight, the total volume of the first quarter of 2021 of futures contracts was $ 2.07 trillion, accounting for 6.77% of the total market volume.

The eternal rivalry between Ethereum and crypto for the crypto primacy

When Vitalik Buterin launched the revolutionary platform in 2013, which brought the smart system to the attention of the blockchain world, some observers speculated that soon Ethereum would have surpassed the king of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin.

It is not yet possible to say whether this prediction has come true, but it is certain that according to many analysts Ethereum’s future could be far more promising than Bitcoin’s.

Even the queen of American investment banks, Goldman Sach recently released a report claiming that Eth has the potential to outperform bitcoin in the coming years.

To reinforce this thesis, the investment bank pointed out that from January 2021 to July of the same year, Ethereum had grown by 1501% compared to 357% of Bitcoin.

According to many analysts, the fact that Ethereum is not an alternative to traditional currencies, unlike Bitcoin, but as a platform to facilitate transactions on the blockchain, thanks to its smart contracts, they certainly make it a more reliable, secure, transparent and scalable project.

It is easy to predict however that the rivalry between the two main cryptocurrencies will continue for a long time to come on traditional and derivative markets.