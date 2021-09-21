Markets: deep Chinese red. Everything collapses, even Bitcoin.

Everything that can go down goes down. Stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies. The possible default of Evergrande has shaken and continues to shake the markets that were only waiting for an excuse to correct from the record values ​​reached in recent months.

But was it real drama?

Is Evergrande big enough to really affect markets around the world? Evergrande is not Lehman Brothers. The Chinese real estate giant has no international interconnections, while the American bank that failed in 2008 was systemic in all the major countries. Furthermore, of the 300 billion of debts mentioned for Evergrande, only 80 billion (so to speak) are contracted with Chinese banks which therefore should not suffer truly devastating impacts.

What if it’s an excuse to influence the Fed?

There will be a Fed meeting on Wednesday. Never a chance, to prevent Governor Powell from making excessively hard choices in terms of monetary policy, was more greedy than this.

In short, the market collapses, the FED abandons the hard line and the enormous mass of liquidity present around the world, returns to the lists taking advantage of the discounts offered thanks to the collapse of today and perhaps tomorrow.

Evergreat symbol of Beijing’s weakness

Whether Evergrande ends up in an uncontrolled and chaotic default or if they save the real estate market giant from Beijing, for Beijing it will still be a sign of weakness towards the rest of the world.

Evergrande is just one symptom of the trends that have lashed the Chinese real estate market over the past year. There has been a significant contraction following Beijing’s policies seeking to tighten financial conditions as part of the new push for “Common prosperity” of Xi who, among other things, tries to make the cost of real estate much more accessible to everyone, not just the richest.

But the situation has become really complicated for the Chinese government. The most important emphasis is that of Goldman Sachs who writes in a recent report:

What is happening would soon require a clear message from the government to bolster confidence and stop the fallout, the absence of which we believe poses a significant downside risk to growth in the fourth quarter and next year.

In short, for Beijing, there are two paths to follow: do nothing and watch as the economy crumbles, with potentially terrible socio-economic consequences, or intervene and stabilize the markets at the cost of once again losing all credibility regarding the an attempt, now unsuccessful, to reduce the debt that has reached 350% of the debt / GDP ratio, a number that is starting to be really too large.