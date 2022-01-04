Markets: gold, bitcoin or yen to hedge risks in 2022?

The question that those who, at the beginning of 2022, wish to protect themselves from any turbulence on the markets could legitimately ask themselves, is which of the various assets listed could be the most suitable for mitigating the volatility of their portfolio.

Let’s see the technical and macro scenarios for gold and yen, traditionally considered safe haven assets par excellence in adverse periods on the stock exchanges and also for the queen of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin. We analyze each asset class in detail.

Gold, bitcoin and yen: which one to bet on to defend your wallet in 2022?

GOLD

The yellow metal closed the year in the area of ​​$ 1,800 an ounce. At 1850 is positioned the bearish trendline which counts the highs recorded in 2020. At 1,680 dollars there is the supporitva area which counts the lows marked last year. We are in a no man’s land that forces traders to stay at the window. A tear above the resistance could mean a return to expansionary monetary policies in 2023.

Going below the supports would validate the thesis that such low rates are preparing to become a memory with central banks forced to accelerate the pace of normalization due to inflation that will not bow its head in 2022. In short, no clear signal from gold. in a contrarian perspective on the equity markets for the first part of the year.

YEN

Japanese monetary policy gave the green light to a period of weakness in the yen when it confirmed the inflation phenomenon in the country as non-existent. The latest data show a 0.6% positive change in consumer prices and this makes the continuation of an ultra-expansive monetary policy absolutely justified.

The inflation forecast for 2023 tells us that the BoJ would celebrate to reach a target of 1% inflation, another indication of how rates and QE will remain. This is news that triggered major sales towards the end of the year.

Usd / Jpy closes 2021 with a high higher than that of the previous year. This phenomenon had not occurred for five years. The last four weeks have witnessed the disruptive force of a growth that began at the beginning of 2021 and which at this point seems to still have a lot to give, laying the foundations for a further climb to below 120 yen. The market does not therefore seem convinced that the time has come to lift the foot from the gas of risk.

Bitcoin

The most important cryptocurrency in the world ended 2021 with a 60% rise. However, observing the balance of the last 30 weeks, we note that the balance is negative. Not exactly a sign of health for an asset that wants to take the place of gold as a tool to protect against risk and inflation.

After the historical records the feeling here is that the market will test the $ 40,000 area supports to try to understand the real strength of the buyers. 2021 was the consecration of bitcoin as a financial asset with the listing of the first two ETFs in America.

In 2017 a similar event (the departure of the futures contract at the CME) intercepted a top destined to last a long time. Will it be the same for 2022? Below $ 40,000, the descent would lengthen its pace up to $ 29,000 in a scenario that would begin to shake the wrists of those traders who, regardless of risk management, have entered long on BTC by betting on infinite price growth.