Markets: the dangerous relationship between Bitcoin and the Fed

Between main central banks world cup, one of the more critical and skeptical about digital currencies and on Bitcoin it definitely is there Fed, that it’s the only one not yet consider the time even to start a study on the possibilities of adopting a digital state currency, as noted by Cryptonomist.ch.

Institutional finance fought over the usefulness of cryptocurrencies

Although in July he stated that the existence of digital currencies of states would likely render Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies absolutely useless. And it is no coincidence that recently the President of the Bank for International Settlements, Benoit Coeure, a few days ago he reiterated the need to adopt state digital currencies.

President Jerome Powell he recently reiterated that he considers cryptocurrencies as highly speculative and unreliable assets and therefore absolutely inadequate to be able to replace traditional currencies.

In August, Powell also stated that cryptocurrencies they should be more regulated. And on this certainly the SEC he seems to have received the message well, since in recent months dozens of investigations have been opened by the American stock exchange authority on American crispo companies, precisely for alleged violations of financial rules.

The Federal Reserve is also very concerned about the spread of stablecoins, which unlike normal cryptocurrencies, are anchored to a fiat currency, such as the dollar.

And this, according to many observers, scares central banks such as the Fed, because they could actually represent an alternative to fiat money, being in fact much less speculative than normal cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies escape the control of central banks

Another aspect that in a certain sense scares the Fed is that Bitcoin was born after the great financial crisis of 2008 in America to equip the world with a payment system that escaped all the manipulations generated by central authorities, which according to those who have invented Bitcoin, was one of the real causes of the great subprime mortgage crisis.

The function of the main central banks is precisely to control inflation and curb its rise, with an adequate interest rate policy, or through expansive securities purchase policies to finance the economic system, as happened in 2008 and as it is happening now after the great economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Now, according to many observers, indeed the Fed could tighten this expansionary policy to curb the first signs of a rise in inflation. It is no coincidence that Bitcoin is regarded as a weapon to fight inflation and for this reason it is used a lot in underdeveloped states, which have a problem of hyperinflation.

How the Fed’s Moves Affect Bitcoin

According to some economists, the spread of cryptocurrencies could reduce the effects of the monetary policy of the Fed and other central banks, because it would reduce the demand for fiat currencies.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, as mentioned, therefore they would reduce the risks of inflation, to control which central banks must intervene by reducing or raising interest rates as needed.

It is a fact now quite clear that the dollar and Bitcoin prices are now indirectly correlated, and very often a rise in one corresponds to a fall in the second.

In the same way, therefore, a rise in US rates by the FED often corresponds to a drop in Bitcoin prices, due to the migration of investments to dollar assets and a consequent lower exposure to other more speculative assets, such as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. generally.

For equity indices, the correlation seems less direct, but especially in the last period it seems to prevail a synergistic trend especially between Bitcoin and the Dow Jones, the main American stock index. When one goes up, the other often goes up and vice versa.