Marko: “Campaign against Verstappen underway” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The first verbal lunge of the Abu Dhabi weekend comes from Red Bull. It could not be other than Helmut Marko to launch the first attack in a weekend as tense as few have been in the long history of Formula 1. The Austrian consultant of the Milton Keynes team spoke at the end of PL1, pointing the finger at what he calls a “campaign against Max Verstappen“. According to Marko, in fact, many media and the FIA ​​itself are already treating the Dutchman as guilty in view of a possible accident in Sunday’s race, even before this has happened.

“Max’s mood? I think he’s relatively relaxed – explained the manager of Graz, interviewed by Sky Sport F1 – obviously, however, there is all this pressure being put on him. They make him pass for a bad, aggressive driver and that’s not true. We told him not to read the press, not to look at social media. He is doing it, focusing only on his work and as seen in this session he is already bringing home the results. It seems to us that there is a campaign going on against him – Marko thundered, always ready to voice his thoughts without diplomacy whatsoever – we have seen that in the last few races Mercedes have had a better car, while we have not made the best of ours. Here we just need a smooth and clean weekend. We can certainly win“.

The gray eminence of the Red Bull house he does not think about a possible clash in the race between Hamilton and Verstappen. And, if so, he hoped that the Federation would go to find the real person responsible for the contact and not act in a preconceptual way against # 33. “Max is ready for the title. Sunday will be a fair fight. We are in F1, it’s racing. They are tough races, but I hope some weird decisions don’t come. If there are any penalties, they must be fair for each driver. They don’t always have to be against Max. But they’re already trying to blame him even before the match starts. They already talk about deducting points and the like. First we need to see who is causing the accident. Eg I remember Silverstone. Making a 24-year-old a victim of this campaign is truly unfair“, He concluded.