Marko ‘charges’ Verstappen: “Aggressive also in Abu Dhabi” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The comeback of Lewis Hamilton, who will present himself at the final race in Abu Dhabi with the same score as Max Verstappen and fresh from a series of three consecutive victories – he does not let the Dutch driver sleep peacefully, never so close to the first world champion title in his career. The 24-year-old from Hasselt, however, betrayed a certain nervousness in the last race in Jeddah, starting from qualifying where he nullified the pole position (he had more than two tenths of advantage) with an accident in the final corners of the track, to then continue in the race , where he arrived wheel to wheel with Mercedes’ rival on three occasions. The aggressiveness of Red Bull’s talent was manifested in every duel, so much so that after the race Hamilton wanted to highlight how every time, for several weeks, he must be the one to avoid the accident that would put an end to his world championship.

And as the hours go by, as Yas Marina approaches the last race, concern for a possible final with collision of this exciting and drawn world battle. And the Red Bull men, who publicly complained about the decisions taken by the Race Direction, certainly did not calm the minds. More Helmut Marko, consultant of the team, he is not the type to keep something inside and, on the contrary, he wanted to motivate Verstappen to race next Sunday as he did in Jeddah: “Honestly, I don’t see any reason why Max should race less aggressively in Abu Dhabi “, noted in the statements collected by the Corriere dello Sport.