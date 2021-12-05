Marko confirms: Verstappen’s change is safe – F1 Team – Formula 1

The news was in the air from this morning, but now the ‘heavy’ confirmation from Helmut Marko has also arrived: Max Verstappen will not replace the gearbox a few hours before the start of the Saudi Arabian GP and therefore – barring further upheavals in the very last minute – tonight he will start regularly in Jeddah from the third spot on the starting grid. After the accident that occurred in the final phase of Q3 yesterday, when a driving error in the last corner cost the Dutchman pole position, many had feared for the ‘health’ of the gearbox of the RB16B # 33. Marko himself, in the first statements released to the media, had feared the possibility of a replacement that would have forced the native of Hasselt to take off even from the eighth pitch of the grid.

In the morning, on the other hand, the first rumors to the contrary had spread in the paddock. In fact, there was some confidence that the Milton Keynes team should not have replaced the gearbox on Verstappen’s car. Now the 78-year-old manager from Graz, the ’eminence gray’ of the team alongside team principal Christian Horner, was unbalanced. Speaking with the German site Motorsport-Magazin.com, Marko gave the most awaited news by all the orange fans: “The engineers say there is no risk“.

ʀ ᴀ ᴄ ᴇ ᴅ ᴀ ʏ ⚔️ Up for the challenge 🦁 #UnleashTheLion 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/xd7UMLMnTS – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) December 5, 2021

It remains to be hoped, for Red Bull, that the debacle suffered by Ferrari in Monte-Carlo will not be replicated, when in a situation similar to Charles Leclerc the go-ahead was given to race, only to discover a problem in the alignment lap and having to force the Monegasque to miss his home game. Neither Red Bull nor Verstappen referred to the gearbox situation from their social media channels. The Dutchman in his traditional message to the fans on the eve of the match simply wrote that he was “ready for the challenge“.