Marko does not believe in retirement: “Hamilton has already worked out the defeat in the past” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone has no doubts that Lewis Hamilton will not be at the start in 2022 in F1. According to the former patron of the Circus, the disappointment felt by the seven-time world champion following the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which awarded Max Verstappen, will be too big to be disposed of during the winter. Toto Wolff called Hamilton disillusioned after suffering what the British radio pilot called a manipulation.

Helmut Marko instead he expects Lewis Hamilton not to abandon the dream of winning the eighth world title in F1, a goal that would allow him to overtake Michael Schumacher also in this statistical item, the most important and the only one missing from the 1985 class. arrived at 103 in terms of both race victories and pole positions. “Hamilton will do everything to win the eighth world title – said the head of the Red Bull youth program as reported by the German newspaper Sport1 – he is still too fit and at the top of F1 to retire. He has already worked out the defeat in the past during his career and can do the same now “. Hamilton signed a two-year renewal with Mercedes in July valid until 2023 and next season he will have a new teammate, George Russell, promoted to Mercedes after three years of apprenticeship with Williams. Valtteri Bottas after five years in Brackley will defend the colors of Alfa Romeo, but in the event of Hamilton’s retirement he is already a candidate to retrace his steps.